News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

0
01/11/2019 | 07:16am EST
Samsung Faces Resistance From Big Pharma in the U.S.

Samsung's foray into the U.S. biologic-drug market is proving tougher than expected, as the South Korean company faces strong resistance from established pharmaceutical companies while doctors and patients are reluctant to switch to biosimilars. 

 
Apple Plans New LCD iPhone This Year Despite XR's Stumble

Apple is planning to release three new iPhone models again this fall, including one with a triple rear camera. 

 
Walgreens Tests Digital Cooler Doors With Cameras to Target You With Ads

The refrigerator and freezer doors act as a digital merchandising platform that depicts the food and drinks inside in their best light, but also as an in-store billboard that can serve ads to consumers who approach, based on variables such as the approximate age the technology believes they are, their gender and the weather. 

 
Slack Planning to Pursue Direct Listing

Slack Technologies is planning to go public through a direct listing, potentially making it the second big technology company after Spotify to bypass a traditional IPO. 

 
Huawei Executive Is Charged With Espionage in Poland

Polish authorities detained and charged the sales director of Huawei's local office, a Chinese national, for conducting high-level espionage, amid widening global scrutiny of the technology giant. 

 
Carlos Ghosn Is Charged Again, Setting Up Bail Hearing

Carlos Ghosn was hit with new charges by prosecutors who accused him of misreporting his compensation through 2018 and abusing his position at Nissan Motor for personal gain. 

 
Amazon's IMDb Launches Free Streaming-Video Service

Amazon.com launched its first advertising-supported streaming-video channel, the e-commerce giant's latest effort to grab a larger share of the ad market. 

 
Activision Blizzard Splits With 'Destiny' Studio

The videogame publisher is cutting ties with Bungie, the studio behind one of its biggest hits, a surprise move that dented its stock and added to questions about the company's 2019 release slate. 

 
Ghosn's Lawyer Said He Developed a Fever in Jail, Is Feeling Better

Carlos Ghosn developed a fever while in a Tokyo jail but was feeling better Friday morning, his lawyer said, after the former Nissan chief's wife pressed Japanese authorities for information on his health. 

 
Mnuchin Defends Plan to Remove Russian Aluminum Giant From Sanctions Blacklist

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, under fire from Democratic lawmakers, defended the proposed removal of Russian aluminum behemoth United Co. Rusal from the administration's blacklist as evidence of a successful sanctions strategy.

