21st Century Fox Says It Won't Pursue Fox Regional Sports Networks

21st Century Fox said it has no plans to bid on the Fox regional sports networks that Disney is selling to get approval for its more than $70 billion deal to buy some of Fox's assets.

GM Raises Profit Guidance for 2018

General Motors, the nation's largest auto maker by sales, raised its profit guidance for 2018 ahead of reporting full results next month, and said its bottom line should grow in 2019 as it expects demand to remain resilient in China and the U.S.

Citigroup Gives Activist ValueAct More Access to Its Business

Citigroup has agreed to give activist investor ValueAct Capital Partners greater insight into its strategy, governance and operations without giving it a board seat.

Vail Resorts Says Ski Bookings Were Light in Early December

Shares of Vail Resorts fell nearly 11% Friday morning after the mountain resort operator said visits by destination guests were "much lower than anticipated" in early December.

Carlos Ghosn Is Charged Again, Setting Up Bail Hearing

Carlos Ghosn was hit with new charges by prosecutors who accused him of misreporting his compensation through 2018 and abusing his position at Nissan Motor for personal gain.

Huawei Executive Is Charged With Espionage in Poland

Polish authorities detained and charged a local sales director of Huawei, a Chinese national, with conducting high-level espionage on behalf of China, amid widening global scrutiny of the technology giant.

Slack Plans to Follow Spotify on Unconventional IPO Route

Slack Technologies is planning to go public through a direct listing, potentially making it the second big technology company after Spotify to bypass a traditional IPO.

Samsung Faces Resistance From Big Pharma in the U.S.

Samsung's foray into the U.S. biologic-drug market is proving tougher than expected, as the South Korean company faces strong resistance from established pharmaceutical companies while doctors and patients are reluctant to switch to biosimilars.

Apple Plans Three New iPhones This Year, Plays Catch-Up on Cameras

Apple is planning to release three new iPhone models again this fall, including one with a triple rear camera.

Walgreens Tests Digital Cooler Doors With Cameras to Target You With Ads

The refrigerator and freezer doors act as a digital merchandising platform that depicts the food and drinks inside in their best light, but also as an in-store billboard that can serve ads to consumers who approach, based on variables such as the approximate age the technology believes they are, their gender and the weather.