Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 01:16pm EST
21st Century Fox Says It Won't Pursue Fox Regional Sports Networks

21st Century Fox said it has no plans to bid on the Fox regional sports networks that Disney is selling to get approval for its more than $70 billion deal to buy some of Fox's assets. 

 
GM Raises Profit Guidance for 2018, Predicts an Even Stronger 2019

General Motors raised its profit guidance for 2018 ahead of reporting results next month and said its bottom line should grow in 2019 as it expects demand to remain resilient in China and the U.S. 

 
Citigroup Gives Activist ValueAct More Access to Its Business

Citigroup has agreed to give activist investor ValueAct Capital Partners greater insight into its strategy, governance and operations without giving it a board seat. 

 
Warehouse Availability Reached Lowest Point Since 2000 Last Year

The availability of industrial space fell to 7% in the fourth quarter, the lowest point since 2000, and real-estate brokerage CBRE Group said the tight capacity that has driven up the costs of warehousing in recent years will remain a challenge for companies well into this year. 

 
Vail Resorts Says Ski Bookings Were Light in Early December

Shares of Vail Resorts fell nearly 11% Friday morning after the mountain resort operator said visits by destination guests were "much lower than anticipated" in early December. 

 
Bankrupt iHeartMedia Moves Step Closer to Confirmation

IHeartMedia Inc., whose bankruptcy last March was among the biggest chapter 11 cases of 2018, moved a step closer Thursday to completing a reorganization built around eliminating about $10 billion, or nearly two-thirds, of its debt. 

 
Carlos Ghosn Is Charged Again, Setting Up Bail Hearing

Carlos Ghosn was hit with new charges by prosecutors who accused him of misreporting his compensation through 2018 and abusing his position at Nissan Motor for personal gain. 

 
Huawei Executive Is Charged With Espionage in Poland

Polish authorities detained and charged a local sales director of Huawei, a Chinese national, with conducting high-level espionage on behalf of China, amid widening global scrutiny of the technology giant. 

 
Slack Plans to Follow Spotify on Unconventional IPO Route

Slack is planning to go public through a direct listing, potentially making it the second big technology company after Spotify to bypass a traditional IPO. 

 
Samsung Faces Resistance From Big Pharma in the U.S.

Samsung's foray into the U.S. biologic-drug market is proving tougher than expected, as the South Korean company faces strong resistance from established pharmaceutical companies while doctors and patients are reluctant to switch to biosimilars.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:38pFrench caterer Elior wants bids for Areas by end-January - sources
RE
01:32pOil down two percent amid global economy concerns but set for weekly gain
RE
01:27pOil down 2 percent amid global economy concerns but set for weekly gain
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:35pU.S. shutdown sends grain traders, farmers hunting for data
RE
12:29pTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Foreign Trade Indices
PU
12:24pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Seychelles launches new HR policy and strategy 2018-2022
PU
12:19pUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Launch of National Decommissioning Centre welcomed by Oil & Gas UK
PU
12:14pEnergy Activity Slows in 4Q; Outlook Also Declines, Kansas City Fed Survey Says
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : China's Geely says it has not sold Daimler shares, denies Bloomberg report
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : sustainably cut costs in 2018, CFO says
4BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) : EXCLUSIVE: Goldman Sachs on course to launch cash management in mid-2020
5ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Cuts Ties To Hit 'Destiny' Game and Studio

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.