21st Century Fox Says It Won't Pursue Fox Regional Sports Networks

21st Century Fox said it has no plans to bid on the Fox regional sports networks that Disney is selling to get approval for its more than $70 billion deal to buy some of Fox's assets.

GM Raises Profit Guidance for 2018, Predicts an Even Stronger 2019

General Motors raised its profit guidance for 2018 ahead of reporting results next month and said its bottom line should grow in 2019 as it expects demand to remain resilient in China and the U.S.

Citigroup Gives Activist ValueAct More Access to Its Business

Citigroup has agreed to give activist investor ValueAct Capital Partners greater insight into its strategy, governance and operations without giving it a board seat.

Warehouse Availability Reached Lowest Point Since 2000 Last Year

The availability of industrial space fell to 7% in the fourth quarter, the lowest point since 2000, and real-estate brokerage CBRE Group said the tight capacity that has driven up the costs of warehousing in recent years will remain a challenge for companies well into this year.

Vail Resorts Says Ski Bookings Were Light in Early December

Shares of Vail Resorts fell nearly 11% Friday morning after the mountain resort operator said visits by destination guests were "much lower than anticipated" in early December.

Bankrupt iHeartMedia Moves Step Closer to Confirmation

IHeartMedia Inc., whose bankruptcy last March was among the biggest chapter 11 cases of 2018, moved a step closer Thursday to completing a reorganization built around eliminating about $10 billion, or nearly two-thirds, of its debt.

Carlos Ghosn Is Charged Again, Setting Up Bail Hearing

Carlos Ghosn was hit with new charges by prosecutors who accused him of misreporting his compensation through 2018 and abusing his position at Nissan Motor for personal gain.

Huawei Executive Is Charged With Espionage in Poland

Polish authorities detained and charged a local sales director of Huawei, a Chinese national, with conducting high-level espionage on behalf of China, amid widening global scrutiny of the technology giant.

Slack Plans to Follow Spotify on Unconventional IPO Route

Slack is planning to go public through a direct listing, potentially making it the second big technology company after Spotify to bypass a traditional IPO.

Samsung Faces Resistance From Big Pharma in the U.S.

Samsung's foray into the U.S. biologic-drug market is proving tougher than expected, as the South Korean company faces strong resistance from established pharmaceutical companies while doctors and patients are reluctant to switch to biosimilars.