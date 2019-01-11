Log in
01/11/2019 | 07:16pm EST
Danske Bank Warns of Potential Resumption of French Money-Laundering Probe

Danske Bank already is under investigation in Denmark, Estonia, the U.K. and the U.S. for allegedly facilitating the laundering of about $230 billion through its Estonian branch by non-Estonian customers between 2007 and 2015. The scandal has led to the departure of several top bank executives. 

 
Top Nissan Executive José Muñoz Resigns

One of Nissan Motor Co.'s top executives, José Muñoz, has resigned, the first shake-up of the Japanese auto maker's top management since the arrest of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn. 

 
Netflix Sued Over Alleged Trademark Infringement

The publisher of the "Choose Your Own Adventure" book series sued Netflix, saying the streaming company's recently released interactive film "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" used the series' trademark without permission. 

 
T-Mobile, AT&T Pledge to Stop Location Sharing by End of March

T-Mobile US and AT&T said they would stop feeding individual customers' real-time locations to data middlemen after a report suggested the sensitive information is easy to pull without users' consent 

 
Venezuela Misses $1 Billion Collateral Deadline to Protect Citgo

Venezuela failed to put up nearly $1 billion in collateral to ensure its U.S. crude refineries stay under state control as President Nicolás Maduro begins a new six-year term in office, a person familiar with the matter said. 

 
Huawei Executive Is Charged With Espionage in Poland

Polish authorities detained and charged a local sales director of Huawei, a Chinese national, with conducting high-level espionage on behalf of China, amid widening global scrutiny of the technology giant. 

 
Activision's Date With Destiny

Sci-fi shooter never lived up to Activision's goals, but videogame publisher needs to show what else it has in the chamber. 

 
Fox Won't Bid to Reacquire Its Regional Sports Networks From Disney

Disney, the parent of sports-TV juggernaut ESPN, is required by the Justice Department to sell the regional channels in return for approval of the 21st Century Fox acquisition. 

 
GM Sees Boost to Profit From Job Cuts

General Motors said its earnings are picking up speed, with added momentum due to come this year from plant closures and job cuts denounced by President Trump. 

 
Citigroup Gives Activist ValueAct More Access to Its Business

Citigroup has agreed to give activist investor ValueAct Capital Partners greater insight into its strategy, governance and operations without giving it a board seat.

