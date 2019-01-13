Gannett Is Target of Fund-Backed Bid

A hedge-fund-backed media group known for buying up struggling local papers and cutting costs is planning to make an offer for USA Today publisher Gannett, according to people familiar with the matter.

Gymboree Expected to File for Bankruptcy for Second Time in Two Years

Children's clothing retailer Gymboree Group is expected to file for bankruptcy protection as soon as this week and will liquidate its stores

Alphabet Unit Tests New System to Identify Airborne Drones

Alphabet's Wing unit and two other companies say they have tested a novel system to identify airborne drones, potentially paving the way toward expanded commercial uses of unmanned aircraft.

PG&E Sparked at Least 1,500 California Fires. Now the Utility Faces Collapse

The largest utility in the drought-plagued Golden State has struggled to reduce fire risks. Its equipment keeps igniting blazes, threatening the company's future.

Ghosn Received $8 Million From Nissan-Mitsubishi Entity, Nissan Probe Alleges

Carlos Ghosn was paid around $8 million last year from a Netherlands-based entity jointly owned by Nissan Motor and partner Mitsubishi Motors.

Private-Equity Firm Vista Buys Majority Stake in Quick Base

Quick Base, a software company that allows people without coding experience to build business applications, has a new private-equity backer.

Hong Kong Port Alliance Challenged by Cargo Owners

Hong Kong's antitrust regulators have launched a probe over cartel allegations against the city's biggest port operators after they formed an alliance aimed at controlling almost all of the port's seaborne trade.

Vail Shows Slippery Slope for Businesses Catering to Wealthy

Preholiday attendance was disappointing at Vail Resorts. One question is whether it is an indication of a reverse "wealth effect" caused by the rocky stock market.

Huawei Fires Executive Charged in Poland With Espionage

Chinese telecom company Huawei fired a sales director who was arrested in Poland on espionage charges, saying he brought it "into disrepute."

Vanguard to Pull Trading Plug on About 400 Products

Mutual-fund giant Vanguard Group later this month will stop allowing new trades on about 400 popular, but controversial, products that seek to magnify bets on the market.