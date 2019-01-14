Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

01/14/2019 | 01:16am EST
Singapore's CapitaLand Buys Real-Estate Firm for More Than $4 Billion

CapitaLand said it would buy another real-estate company from Singapore state investment firm Temasek Holdings for more than $4 billion dollars. 

 
PG&E CEO Steps Down Amid California Wildfire Crisis

California's largest utility said Sunday that Chief Executive Geisha Williams was stepping down as it grapples with the growing political and financial fallout of its role in helping spark California wildfires. 

 
Blackstone to Start Growth-Investing Business

Blackstone Group LP hired away a General Atlantic executive, Jon Korngold, to launch a business that will invest in fast-growing companies. 

 
Gannett Is Target of Fund-Backed Bid

A hedge-fund-backed media group known for buying up struggling local papers and cutting costs is planning to make an offer for USA Today publisher Gannett, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Ashland to Make Board Changes

The specialty-chemicals company and Neuberger Berman, a 2.8% shareholder, agreed to a plan in which Ashland will find and add two new directors. 

 
Gymboree Expected to File for Bankruptcy for Second Time in Two Years

Children's clothing retailer Gymboree Group is expected to file for bankruptcy protection as soon as this week and will liquidate its stores 

 
Alphabet Unit Tests New System to Identify Airborne Drones

Alphabet's Wing unit and two other companies say they have tested a novel system to identify airborne drones, potentially paving the way toward expanded commercial uses of unmanned aircraft. 

 
PG&E Sparked at Least 1,500 California Fires. Now the Utility Faces Collapse

The largest utility in the drought-plagued Golden State has struggled to reduce fire risks. Its equipment keeps igniting blazes, threatening the company's future. 

 
Ghosn Received $8 Million From Nissan-Mitsubishi Entity, Nissan Probe Alleges

Carlos Ghosn was paid around $8 million last year from a Netherlands-based entity jointly owned by Nissan Motor and partner Mitsubishi Motors. 

 
Hong Kong Port Alliance Challenged by Cargo Owners

Hong Kong's antitrust regulators have launched a probe over cartel allegations against the city's biggest port operators after they formed an alliance aimed at controlling almost all of the port's seaborne trade.

