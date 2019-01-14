Citigroup Posts Higher Profit

Citigroup said its fourth-quarter profit surged from a year ago, when it took a large write-down related to changes in the U.S. tax code.

PG&E Prepares for Bankruptcy Amid Wildfire Fallout

PG&E plans to file for bankruptcy protection by the end of the month as the utility faces more than $30 billion in potential liability costs related to its role in sparking deadly California wildfires.

Glencore Gave Loans to Businesses Linked to Suspect Congo Dealings

Swiss mining giant Glencore provided nearly $1 billion in loans and advances to companies associated with an Israeli businessman accused of having corrupt ties to government officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Lululemon Raises Fourth-Quarter Guidance for Profit, Revenue

Lululemon raised its revenue and earnings guidance for the fourth quarter.

Newmont to Buy Goldcorp in Deal Valued at $10 Billion

Newmont Mining agreed to buy rival Canadian gold producer Goldcorp in an all-stock transaction the companies valued at $10 billion, intensifying a consolidation wave among global miners competing over a dwindling supply of easy-to-find gold.

Gannett Is Target of Fund-Backed Bid

A hedge-fund-backed media group known for buying up struggling local papers and cutting costs has made an offer for USA Today publisher Gannett and is pressing for a review of strategic alternatives.

Chairman of Krispy Kreme, Dr. Pepper Owner Resigns

Bart Becht, one of the architects of the consumer goods powerhouse behind Krispy Kreme, Dr. Pepper and Peet's Coffee has unexpectedly resigned.

Cadillac, Tesla and the Long Road to Cheap Electric Vehicles

Tesla isn't the only one struggling to make a cheap electric vehicle: General Motors has decided to hitch its EV strategy to a Cadillac. Mass-market EVs will eventually transform the U.S. auto industry-but not quite yet.

Apple Rattled Markets With China Warning. Who's Next?

After iPhone-maker Apple blamed much of its revenue slump on the country's slowing economy, the focus shifts to Starbucks, Nike and others with big exposure.

Singapore's CapitaLand Buys Real-Estate Firm for More Than $4 Billion

CapitaLand said it would buy another real-estate company from Singapore state investment firm Temasek Holdings for more than $4 billion dollars.