Albertsons' Sales Rise on Higher Fuel Sales
Privately held grocery company Albertsons said third-quarter sales increased 1.8% to $13.8 billion, driven by higher fuel sales.
Egalet Gets Court Approval to Exit Bankruptcy
Bondholders and pharmaceutical company to take ownership of Pennsylvania-based drug maker
Canopy Growth Gets N.Y. License to Process, Produce Hemp
Canopy Growth said it was granted a license by New York state to process and produce hemp.
Tailored Brands: We Hate the Way It Looks
The owner of Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank said sales were markedly weaker than guidance it had given barely a month ago. Investors shouldn't be tempted by the apparent cheapness of its shares.
Citigroup Swings to Profit Despite Trading Weakness
Citigroup bounced back from a year-earlier loss, but its vital trading business struggled under tough market conditions in the fourth quarter.
PG&E Prepares for Bankruptcy Amid Wildfire Fallout
PG&E plans to file for bankruptcy protection by the end of the month as the utility faces more than $30 billion in potential liability costs related to its role in sparking deadly California wildfires.
Lululemon Raises Fourth-Quarter Guidance for Profit, Revenue
Lululemon raised its revenue and earnings guidance for the fourth quarter.
Glencore Gave Loans to Businesses Linked to Suspect Congo Dealings
Glencore provided nearly $1 billion in loans and advances to companies associated with an Israeli businessman accused of having corrupt ties to officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to documents reviewed by WSJ.
Ghosn's Wife Writes to Watchdog Group About His Treatment in Jail
The wife of ousted Nissan executive Carlos Ghosn urged Human Rights Watch to raise awareness of his treatment by Japan's criminal justice system.
Singapore's CapitaLand Buys Real-Estate Firm for More Than $4 Billion
CapitaLand said it would buy another real-estate company from Singapore state investment firm Temasek Holdings for more than $4 billion dollars.