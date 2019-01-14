Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

01/14/2019 | 03:16pm EST
Albertsons' Sales Rise on Higher Fuel Sales

Privately held grocery company Albertsons said third-quarter sales increased 1.8% to $13.8 billion, driven by higher fuel sales. 

 
Egalet Gets Court Approval to Exit Bankruptcy

Bondholders and pharmaceutical company to take ownership of Pennsylvania-based drug maker 

 
Canopy Growth Gets N.Y. License to Process, Produce Hemp

Canopy Growth said it was granted a license by New York state to process and produce hemp. 

 
Tailored Brands: We Hate the Way It Looks

The owner of Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank said sales were markedly weaker than guidance it had given barely a month ago. Investors shouldn't be tempted by the apparent cheapness of its shares. 

 
Citigroup Swings to Profit Despite Trading Weakness

Citigroup bounced back from a year-earlier loss, but its vital trading business struggled under tough market conditions in the fourth quarter. 

 
PG&E Prepares for Bankruptcy Amid Wildfire Fallout

PG&E plans to file for bankruptcy protection by the end of the month as the utility faces more than $30 billion in potential liability costs related to its role in sparking deadly California wildfires. 

 
Lululemon Raises Fourth-Quarter Guidance for Profit, Revenue

Lululemon raised its revenue and earnings guidance for the fourth quarter. 

 
Glencore Gave Loans to Businesses Linked to Suspect Congo Dealings

Glencore provided nearly $1 billion in loans and advances to companies associated with an Israeli businessman accused of having corrupt ties to officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to documents reviewed by WSJ. 

 
Ghosn's Wife Writes to Watchdog Group About His Treatment in Jail

The wife of ousted Nissan executive Carlos Ghosn urged Human Rights Watch to raise awareness of his treatment by Japan's criminal justice system. 

 
Singapore's CapitaLand Buys Real-Estate Firm for More Than $4 Billion

CapitaLand said it would buy another real-estate company from Singapore state investment firm Temasek Holdings for more than $4 billion dollars.

