FedEx to Pay $35 Million to Settle Cigarette-Shipment Lawsuits

The company's ground-delivery unit agreed to pay New York City and state $35 million to settle three lawsuits that alleged the company knowingly shipped hundreds of thousands of untaxed cigarettes.

Alibaba Confident in China Sales Despite 'Troubling Headwinds'

"This is a market that requires patience," Alibaba President J. Michael Evans told the National Retail Federation's annual trade show in New York on Monday. "But if you think about where the country is going in the long-term...The future I think looks very good, notwithstanding some troubling headwinds."

NBCUniversal to Launch Streaming Service

Comcast Corp.'s NBCUniversal said it plans to launch an ad-supported streaming video service that will be free for pay-TV subscribers, adding to a plethora of coming options for consumers from big media companies.

PG&E Prepares for Bankruptcy Amid Wildfire Fallout

PG&E plans to file for bankruptcy protection by the end of the month as the utility faces more than $30 billion in potential liability costs related to its role in sparking deadly California wildfires.

Canopy Growth Gets N.Y. License to Process, Produce Hemp

Canopy Growth said it was granted a license by New York state to process and produce hemp.

Ghosn's Wife Writes to Watchdog Group About His Treatment in Jail

The wife of ousted Nissan executive Carlos Ghosn urged Human Rights Watch to raise awareness of his treatment by Japan's criminal justice system.

Citigroup Swings to Profit Despite Trading Weakness

Citigroup bounced back from a year-earlier loss, but its vital trading business struggled under tough market conditions in the fourth quarter.

Albertsons' Sales Rise on Higher Fuel Sales

Privately held grocery company Albertsons said third-quarter sales increased 1.8% to $13.8 billion, driven by higher fuel sales.

Lululemon Raises Fourth-Quarter Guidance for Profit, Revenue

Lululemon raised its revenue and earnings guidance for the fourth quarter.

Newmont to Buy Goldcorp, Creating World's Largest Gold Miner

Newmont Mining agreed to buy rival Canadian gold producer Goldcorp in an all-stock transaction the companies valued at $10 billion, intensifying a consolidation wave among global miners competing over a dwindling supply of easy-to-find gold.