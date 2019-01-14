Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 07:16pm EST
FedEx to Pay $35 Million to Settle Cigarette-Shipment Lawsuits

The company's ground-delivery unit agreed to pay New York City and state $35 million to settle three lawsuits that alleged the company knowingly shipped hundreds of thousands of untaxed cigarettes. 

 
Alibaba Confident in China Sales Despite 'Troubling Headwinds'

"This is a market that requires patience," Alibaba President J. Michael Evans told the National Retail Federation's annual trade show in New York on Monday. "But if you think about where the country is going in the long-term...The future I think looks very good, notwithstanding some troubling headwinds." 

 
NBCUniversal to Launch Streaming Service

Comcast Corp.'s NBCUniversal said it plans to launch an ad-supported streaming video service that will be free for pay-TV subscribers, adding to a plethora of coming options for consumers from big media companies. 

 
PG&E Prepares for Bankruptcy Amid Wildfire Fallout

PG&E plans to file for bankruptcy protection by the end of the month as the utility faces more than $30 billion in potential liability costs related to its role in sparking deadly California wildfires. 

 
Canopy Growth Gets N.Y. License to Process, Produce Hemp

Canopy Growth said it was granted a license by New York state to process and produce hemp. 

 
Ghosn's Wife Writes to Watchdog Group About His Treatment in Jail

The wife of ousted Nissan executive Carlos Ghosn urged Human Rights Watch to raise awareness of his treatment by Japan's criminal justice system. 

 
Citigroup Swings to Profit Despite Trading Weakness

Citigroup bounced back from a year-earlier loss, but its vital trading business struggled under tough market conditions in the fourth quarter. 

 
Albertsons' Sales Rise on Higher Fuel Sales

Privately held grocery company Albertsons said third-quarter sales increased 1.8% to $13.8 billion, driven by higher fuel sales. 

 
Lululemon Raises Fourth-Quarter Guidance for Profit, Revenue

Lululemon raised its revenue and earnings guidance for the fourth quarter. 

 
Newmont to Buy Goldcorp, Creating World's Largest Gold Miner

Newmont Mining agreed to buy rival Canadian gold producer Goldcorp in an all-stock transaction the companies valued at $10 billion, intensifying a consolidation wave among global miners competing over a dwindling supply of easy-to-find gold.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:19pSouth Korea imports no Iran oil in December; 2018 imports fall 60 percent
RE
08:02pDollar steady as global growth worries bolster safe-haven assets
RE
07:59pFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Deliberate food contamination needs harsher penalties
PU
07:58pOil prices edge up on supply cuts, but weakening economic outlook caps gains
RE
07:51pAsian shares on defensive, sterling braces for Brexit vote
RE
07:46pFrom Legal Pot to a Plastic Bags Ban, New York Budget to Cover More Than Just Money
DJ
07:24pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND AGRI FOOD OF CANADA : The Government of Canada invests in Canadian Field Crops
PU
07:21pUK car insurance premiums fall six percent in 2018 - survey
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
2DEUTSCHE POST : DEUTSCHE POST AG: Deutsche Post comments on report about upcoming pricing regulation
3WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC : GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
4EDF RENEWABLES NORTH AMERICA : Announces Commercial Operation at Copenhagen Wind Project in New York
5SEMPRA ENERGY : SEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas Issues "Dial It Down" Alert Through Friday Night

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.