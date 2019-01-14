FedEx to Pay $35 Million to Settle Cigarette-Shipment Lawsuits

The company's ground-delivery unit agreed to pay New York City and state $35 million to settle three lawsuits that alleged the company knowingly shipped hundreds of thousands of untaxed cigarettes.

Alibaba Confident in China Sales Despite 'Troubling Headwinds'

"This is a market that requires patience," Alibaba President J. Michael Evans told the National Retail Federation's annual trade show in New York on Monday. "But if you think about where the country is going in the long-term...The future I think looks very good, notwithstanding some troubling headwinds."

Autonomous Vehicle Startup Zoox Picks Intel Executive as New CEO

Zoox has named veteran Intel executive Aicha Evans its new CEO, recruiting a seasoned manager to replace its ousted founder as the startup attempts to reinvent the car.

PG&E Bond Trading Suggests Some Investors Fear Losses

Trading in PG&E securities signals that Wall Street believes there is a significant likelihood that the company's planned bankruptcy could wipe out its shares while inflicting losses on bondholders.

NBCUniversal to Offer Streaming

The Comcast unit said the ad-supported streaming video service will be free for pay-TV subscribers, adding to a plethora of coming options for consumers.

Canopy Growth Gets N.Y. License to Process, Produce Hemp

Canopy Growth said it was granted a license by New York state to process and produce hemp.

Ghosn Lost 15 Pounds in Two Weeks Due to Harsh Treatment, Wife Says

The wife of ousted Nissan executive Carlos Ghosn urged Human Rights Watch to raise awareness of his treatment by Japan's criminal justice system.

Albertsons' Sales Rise on Higher Fuel Sales

Privately held grocery company Albertsons said third-quarter sales increased 1.8% to $13.8 billion, driven by higher fuel sales.

Egalet Gets Court Approval to Exit Bankruptcy

Bondholders and pharmaceutical company to take ownership of Pennsylvania-based drug maker

Tailored Brands: We Hate the Way It Looks

The owner of Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank said sales were markedly weaker than guidance it had given barely a month ago. Investors shouldn't be tempted by the apparent cheapness of its shares.