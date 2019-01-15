Log in
01/15/2019
Huawei CEO Hits Back at Claims Company Spies for China

The founder and CEO of Huawei said his company has never spied for the Chinese government-and never would-as he made a rare public appearance following the arrest of his daughter in Canada. 

 
Hostile Bid for Gannett Rattles Some in the Newspaper Business

The hostile takeover bid for Gannett has stoked fears that an industry already reeling from years of cutbacks could be in for even more severe cost-cutting. 

 
FedEx to Pay $35 Million to Settle Cigarette-Shipment Lawsuits

The company's ground-delivery unit agreed to pay New York City and state $35 million to settle three lawsuits that alleged the company knowingly shipped hundreds of thousands of untaxed cigarettes. 

 
Alibaba Confident in China Sales Despite 'Troubling Headwinds'

"This is a market that requires patience," Alibaba President J. Michael Evans told the National Retail Federation's annual trade show in New York on Monday. "But if you think about where the country is going in the long-term...The future I think looks very good, notwithstanding some troubling headwinds." 

 
Autonomous Vehicle Startup Zoox Picks Intel Executive as New CEO

Zoox has named veteran Intel executive Aicha Evans its new CEO, recruiting a seasoned manager to replace its ousted founder as the startup attempts to reinvent the car. 

 
PG&E Bond Trading Suggests Some Investors Fear Losses

Trading in PG&E securities signals that Wall Street believes there is a significant likelihood that the company's planned bankruptcy could wipe out its shares while inflicting losses on bondholders. 

 
NBCUniversal to Offer Streaming

The Comcast unit said the ad-supported streaming video service will be free for pay-TV subscribers, adding to a plethora of coming options for consumers. 

 
Canopy Growth Gets N.Y. License to Process, Produce Hemp

Canopy Growth said it was granted a license by New York state to process and produce hemp. 

 
Ghosn Lost 15 Pounds in Two Weeks Due to Harsh Treatment, Wife Says

The wife of ousted Nissan executive Carlos Ghosn urged Human Rights Watch to raise awareness of his treatment by Japan's criminal justice system. 

 
Albertsons' Sales Rise on Higher Fuel Sales

Privately held grocery company Albertsons said third-quarter sales increased 1.8% to $13.8 billion, driven by higher fuel sales.

