Parker Drilling Considering Alternative Proposal From Saba Capital

Parker Drilling Co. is evaluating an alternative restructuring proposal from hedge-fund firm Saba Capital Management, a lawyer for the company said.

Activist Investor Jana to Close Two Underperforming Hedge Funds

The shutdowns reinforce the larger struggles facing hedge funds that specialize in making bets for or against stocks.

Bankruptcy Judges Send Jay Alix, McKinsey to Mediation

A duo of bankruptcy judges jointly ordered a long-brewing feud over McKinsey & Co.'s conflict disclosures to mediation, a last resort before commencing a trial that could put several of the firm's senior partners on the witness stand.

Snap CFO Tim Stone to Resign, Date Not Determined

Snapchat parent Snap said Chief Financial Officer Tim Stone is resigning to pursue other opportunities.

Takeover Bid Interrupts Gannett's Quest For Gizmodo

Gannett has been pursuing a purchase of digital publisher Gizmodo Media Group, an effort that could be complicated by the takeover approach the USA Today owner received this week from a hedge fund-backed rival.

Big Banks Find Sweet Spot

Higher interest rates helped results for big banks in the fourth quarter, as earnings improved at JPMorgan and Wells Fargo profit-per-share rose more than analysts expected.

Apollo Nears Deal to Buy Arconic for More Than $10 Billion

Apollo Global is nearing a deal to buy Arconic for more than $10 billion, ending months of negotiation over what would be one of the largest leveraged buyouts in recent years.

Appeals Court Rules Against Apple in Patent Dispute With VirnetX

An appeals court on Tuesday ruled against Apple in a decade-old patent dispute with VirnetX Holding over communications features on iPhones, iPads and other devices that led to a $439.7 million award.

Santander Withdraws CEO Job Offer Over Concerns on Compensation

Banco Santander withdrew its job offer to former UBS executive Andrea Orcel to be its next chief executive after concluding the investment banker was too expensive.

Ghosn Loses Request for Release on Bail

Carlos Ghosn is facing many more months in jail after losing a request for release on bail, compounding concerns about the 64-year-old's health and a Japanese legal system geared toward pressuring suspects into confessions.