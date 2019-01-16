Takeover Bid Interrupts Gannett's Quest For Gizmodo

Gannett has been pursuing a purchase of digital publisher Gizmodo Media Group, an effort that could be complicated by the takeover approach the USA Today owner received this week from a hedge fund-backed rival.

Meketa and Pension Consulting Alliance to Merge

Boston investment advisory firm Meketa Investment Group is merging with Pension Consulting Alliance, a Portland, Ore., boutique consultant.

Senate Advances Measure to Block Rusal's Dropping From Sanctions List

The vote will likely rattle global aluminum markets amid worries that Russian company United Co. Rusal, the world's second-largest producer, will remain off limits if lawmakers are successful in rejecting the Treasury Department's proposal.

Snap Finance Chief Joins Executive Exodus

Chief Financial Officer Tim Stone is leaving after less than a year on the job, the latest in a string of executive departures at the social-media company.

Parker Drilling Considering Alternative Proposal From Saba Capital

Parker Drilling Co. is evaluating an alternative restructuring proposal from hedge-fund firm Saba Capital Management, a lawyer for the company said.

Activist Investor Jana to Close Two Underperforming Hedge Funds

The shutdowns reinforce the larger struggles facing hedge funds that specialize in making bets for or against stocks.

Bankruptcy Judges Send Jay Alix, McKinsey to Mediation

A duo of bankruptcy judges jointly ordered a long-brewing feud over McKinsey & Co.'s conflict disclosures to mediation, a last resort before commencing a trial that could put several of the firm's senior partners on the witness stand.

Evergrande to Buy Majority Stake in Swedish Electric-Car Maker NEVS

China Evergrande Group said it would buy a majority stake in the company that bought Swedish car maker Saab out of bankruptcy, making a $930 million bet on the expected surge in demand for electric vehicles in the world's second-largest economy.

Bayer AG Faces New Setback for Roundup Weedkiller in France

Bayer AG's fight to prove its recently acquired weedkillers are safe took a blow when a French court effectively banned the sale of a Roundup product because of cancer concerns.

Big Banks Find Sweet Spot

Higher interest rates helped results for big banks in the fourth quarter, as earnings improved at JPMorgan and Wells Fargo profit-per-share rose more than analysts expected.