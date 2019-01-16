Goldman Sachs Reports Higher Profit

Goldman Sachs Group's fourth-quarter profit beat Wall Street expectations as higher merger fees helped offset weak trading revenue.

Bank of America Profit Rises Sharply, Lifted by Higher Rates

Bank of America said that fourth-quarter profit rose sharply from a year ago.

Fiserv to Acquire First Data in $22 Billion All-Stock Deal

Fiserv is acquiring First Data in an all-stock transaction valued at $22 billion, a deal that would combine two companies that focus on payments and financial-services technology.

Ford Gives Earnings Warning, Sees Flat Industry Sales in 2019

Ford Motor released preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter that fell short of analysts' estimates and said it expects global industry sales volume to stay flat in 2019 on a year-over-year basis.

U.S. Bancorp, PNC Report Increase in Revenue, Drop in Expenses

Fourth-quarter earnings results varied at two of the country's largest regional banks, while both firms reported a drop in expenses and an increase in revenue.

BlackRock's Profit Falls Sharply

Blackrock said its profits and assets under management fell in the fourth quarter amid a choppy market environment.

Sears to Stay Open, After Edward Lampert Prevails in Bankruptcy Auction

Billionaire Edward Lampert won a bankruptcy auction for Sears, keeping the struggling department store chain from shutting all its remaining stores. His $5 billion offer beat a competing bid to liquidate the company.

Owner of Durex Condoms Is Looking for a New CEO

Reckitt Benckiser Chief Executive Rakesh Kapoor will step down at the end of 2019 after eight years at the helm.

Razr Returns With a Foldable Screen and $1,500 Price

The once-popular thin flip phone, rendered obsolete by the iPhone, will be reintroduced as a device made by Lenovo's Motorola Mobility unit and marketed by Verizon. It's expected to be sold in the U.S. as soon as February.

Lysol's Owner Wants a New Cleaner

For years, Reckitt Benckiser's outgoing boss was everything investors could wish for in a consumer company executive. But Rakesh Kapoor's growth remedy was beginning to show signs of strain.