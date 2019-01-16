Senate Fails to Block Administration From Easing Russia Sanctions

A Democrat-led effort to block the Trump administration from easing Russian sanctions failed in the Senate, clearing the way for the Trump administration to lift restrictions on three companies controlled by an oligarch close to Vladimir Putin.

PG&E Shares Keep Tumbling as California Rescue Chances Dim

PG&E shares continued to fall Wednesday as prospects dimmed that California politicians would step in to help the embattled utility avoid a bankruptcy filing.

French State Asks Renault to Call Board Meeting to Name New Leadership

France's finance minister said Renault has been asked to call a board meeting in the coming days to name new leadership. Renault CEO and Chairman Carlos Ghosn has been held in a Tokyo jail since his arrest on Nov. 19.

Sprint Vows to Wind Down Location Sharing

Sprint Corp. says it will stop piping individual customers' real-time locations to data middlemen following similar moves by rivals last week.

Retailer Shopko Enters Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Retail chain Shopko, which is backed by private-equity firm Sun Capital, filed for bankruptcy protection with plans to close another 38 stores and sell assets.

Snap's People Problem Isn't Vanishing

A social network that can't hold on to people isn't promising: Snap Inc. Chief Financial Officer Tim Stone is just the latest in a long line of prominent executives to leave the company.

Fiserv to Acquire First Data in $22 Billion All-Stock Deal

Fiserv is acquiring First Data in a transaction valued at $22 billion, a deal that would combine two companies that focus on payments and financial-services technology.

Bankers Shine, Traders Stumble as Goldman Profit Jumps

Goldman Sachs Group's fourth-quarter profit beat Wall Street expectations as higher merger fees helped offset weak trading revenue.

Sears to Stay Open, After Lampert Prevails in Bankruptcy Auction

Billionaire Edward Lampert won a bankruptcy auction for Sears, keeping the struggling department store chain from shutting all its remaining stores. His $5 billion offer beat a competing bid to liquidate the company.

Bank of America Profit Rises Sharply, Lifted by Higher Rates

Bank of America said that fourth-quarter profit rose sharply from a year ago.