Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 03:16pm EST
Senate Fails to Block Administration From Easing Russia Sanctions

A Democrat-led effort to block the Trump administration from easing Russian sanctions failed in the Senate, clearing the way for the Trump administration to lift restrictions on three companies controlled by an oligarch close to Vladimir Putin. 

 
PG&E Shares Keep Tumbling as California Rescue Chances Dim

PG&E shares continued to fall Wednesday as prospects dimmed that California politicians would step in to help the embattled utility avoid a bankruptcy filing. 

 
French State Asks Renault to Call Board Meeting to Name New Leadership

France's finance minister said Renault has been asked to call a board meeting in the coming days to name new leadership. Renault CEO and Chairman Carlos Ghosn has been held in a Tokyo jail since his arrest on Nov. 19. 

 
Sprint Vows to Wind Down Location Sharing

Sprint Corp. says it will stop piping individual customers' real-time locations to data middlemen following similar moves by rivals last week. 

 
Retailer Shopko Enters Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Retail chain Shopko, which is backed by private-equity firm Sun Capital, filed for bankruptcy protection with plans to close another 38 stores and sell assets. 

 
Snap's People Problem Isn't Vanishing

A social network that can't hold on to people isn't promising: Snap Inc. Chief Financial Officer Tim Stone is just the latest in a long line of prominent executives to leave the company. 

 
Fiserv to Acquire First Data in $22 Billion All-Stock Deal

Fiserv is acquiring First Data in a transaction valued at $22 billion, a deal that would combine two companies that focus on payments and financial-services technology. 

 
Bankers Shine, Traders Stumble as Goldman Profit Jumps

Goldman Sachs Group's fourth-quarter profit beat Wall Street expectations as higher merger fees helped offset weak trading revenue. 

 
Sears to Stay Open, After Lampert Prevails in Bankruptcy Auction

Billionaire Edward Lampert won a bankruptcy auction for Sears, keeping the struggling department store chain from shutting all its remaining stores. His $5 billion offer beat a competing bid to liquidate the company. 

 
Bank of America Profit Rises Sharply, Lifted by Higher Rates

Bank of America said that fourth-quarter profit rose sharply from a year ago.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:55pIRS Offers Penalty Reprieve to Taxpayers Adjusting to New Law
DJ
03:41pTreasury Yields Rise as Brexit Worries Recede--Update
DJ
03:40pTaiwan objects to Britain's post-Brexit WTO services trade arrangement
RE
03:39pEUROPEAN UNION : EU to help boost exports of generic pharmaceuticals
PU
03:38pOil gains with Wall Street, but rising U.S. fuel stocks weigh
RE
03:36pOil gains with Wall Street, but rising U.S. fuel stocks weigh
RE
03:29pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Commends El Salvador on Occasion of Peace Accords Anniversary
PU
03:21pCURRENCIES : British Pound Edges Higher As May's Government Survives No-confidence Vote
DJ
03:18pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Taxpayers Granted Penalty Relief for Underpayment of Individual Taxes
PU
03:17pYelp investor SQN says shares could surge to $55-$65
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG : KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Danish freight firm DSV makes $4 billion ..
2SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent
3NORSK HYDRO : Brazilian Regulators Lift Embargo on Norsk Hydro Refinery
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Netflix, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, DSV
5FTSE 100 : Brexit deal defeat knocks London's blue chip stocks as pound weighs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.