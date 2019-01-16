Huawei Targeted in Criminal Probe for Alleged Theft of Trade Secrets

American prosecutors are pursuing a criminal investigation of China's Huawei Technologies for allegedly stealing trade secrets from U.S. business partners.

France Asks Renault to Name Successor to Carlos Ghosn

France's finance minister said Renault has been asked to call a board meeting in the coming days to name new leadership. Renault CEO and Chairman Carlos Ghosn has been held in a Tokyo jail since his arrest on Nov. 19.

Senate Fails to Block Administration From Easing Russia Sanctions

A Democrat-led effort to block the Trump administration from easing Russian sanctions failed in the Senate, clearing the way for the Trump administration to lift restrictions on three companies controlled by an oligarch close to Vladimir Putin.

Alcoa's Fourth-Quarter Revenue In Line With Expectations

Alcoa reported a profit of $43 million, or 23 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, as its bauxite and alumina segments produced higher profit despite weakness in commodity prices.

Tribune Publishing Recently Tried to Rekindle Merger Talks With Gannett

Gannett was recently approached by Tribune Publishing about reviving merger talks in the weeks before Gannett became the target of a takeover bid by MNG, aka Digital First Media.

Nordstrom Has Rich-People Problems

Nordstrom's surprising weakness in its full-price stores over the holidays may point to a wider issue affecting businesses catering to the affluent.

John C. Bogle, Founder of Vanguard Group, Dies at 89

John Clifton Bogle, founder of Vanguard Group and a crusader for investors' rights for more than three decades, dies at 89.

Schwab Says Clients Boosted Cash

Brokerage firm Charles Schwab Corp. reported that customers shifted assets to cash toward the end of last year, but especially in December, when volatile stock prices spooked investors.

CSX Reports Revenue Rise

Higher shipping volumes boosted CSX Corp.'s revenue in its latest quarter, as the railroad operator reported a 10% increase.

Jewelry Retailer Accused of Opening Fake Store Credit-Card Accounts

Signet Jewelers agreed to pay $11 million in penalties to regulators for allegedly opening credit-card accounts without customer consent at retail stores it operates under such brands as Kay and Jared.