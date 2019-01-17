Germany Weighs Banning Huawei From 5G

Germany is exploring ways to ban the use of Huawei products in the country's telecommunications infrastructure, extending the Western backlash against the Chinese tech firm over security concerns.

Carlos Ghosn to Stay in Jail After Tokyo Court Denies Bail Again

Carlos Ghosn is set to stay in jail at least until March after the Tokyo District Court upheld its earlier decision to deny his release on bail.

Gymboree Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection Again

Children's clothing retailer Gymboree Group filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time in less than two years and plans to shut its Gymboree and Crazy 8-brand store operations.

France Asks Renault to Name Successor to Carlos Ghosn

France's finance minister said Renault has been asked to call a board meeting in the coming days to name new leadership. Renault CEO and Chairman Carlos Ghosn has been held in a Tokyo jail since his arrest on Nov. 19.

Senate Fails to Block Administration From Easing Russia Sanctions

A Democrat-led effort to block the Trump administration from easing Russian sanctions failed in the Senate, clearing the way for the Trump administration to lift restrictions on three companies controlled by an oligarch close to Vladimir Putin.

Tribune Publishing Recently Tried to Rekindle Merger Talks With Gannett

Gannett was recently approached by Tribune Publishing about reviving merger talks in the weeks before Gannett became the target of a takeover bid by MNG, aka Digital First Media.

Microsoft's Answer to Seattle's Housing Issue: $500 Million

Microsoft pledged $500 million to support affordable housing in the Seattle area, an effort to address concern that technology companies' financial success has pushed less wealthy people out of their communities.

Alcoa's Fourth-Quarter Revenue In Line With Expectations

Alcoa reported a profit of $43 million, or 23 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, as its bauxite and alumina segments produced higher profit despite weakness in commodity prices.

Nordstrom Has Rich-People Problems

Nordstrom's surprising weakness in its full-price stores over the holidays may point to a wider issue affecting businesses catering to the affluent.

John C. Bogle, Founder of Vanguard Group, Dies at 89

John Clifton Bogle, founder of Vanguard Group and a crusader for investors' rights for more than three decades, dies at 89.