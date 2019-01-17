Roche Moves Drug Safety Operation Away From U.K.

Roche Holding AG has moved its drug safety operation away from the U.K., the company confirmed Thursday.

China Offers Iran $3 Billion Oil-Field Deal

China's state-run energy giant is making a new approach to strike a $3 billion Iranian oil field, seeking to take advantage of waivers allowed under U.S. sanctions even as two European nations have ended crude purchases.

Renault Says It Is Actively Working to Find Best Governance Solution

Renault is actively working to find the best solution for the company's future governance, the car maker said Thursday

Moonves to Fight CBS Decision to Deny $120 Million Severance

Leslie Moonves, the former chairman and CEO of CBS who resigned amid accusations of sexual harassment last September, is challenging the company's decision last month to deny him his severance package of $120 million.

Johnson & Johnson to Use Apple Watch App for Heart-Health Study

A new partnership between Johnson & Johnson and Apple using an app on the Apple watch aims to detect irregular heart rhythms of people with atrial fibrillation before life-threatening events can occur.

Morgan Stanley Earnings Fall Short As Trading Hampers Results

Morgan Stanley's fourth-quarter profit fell short of expectations as the Wall Street bank wrapped up an earnings season that has been mostly solid except in securities trading.

PPG Weighs Splitting Building and Product Coating Units

PPG, under pressure from activist investor Trian Fund Management, said it is conducting a review of its paint and coatings business that could result in a split of the company.

Bid to Create European Train Champion on Verge of Collapse

A mooted Franco-German rail merger seemed on the verge of collapse after people close to the talks said antitrust regulators and the companies behind the deal had reached an impasse in talks.

Byron Trott's Firm Orders a Double, Adds Whiskey to Tequila Bet

The investment firm run by Byron D. Trott is buying a minority stake in WhistlePig, a distiller of high-end whiskeys. "Tastes have changed, and these brands have legs if you do it right."

Berkshire, NetJet Pilots Reach Labor Deal

Berkshire Hathaway's private-jet company reached an agreement with its largest union that raises pilots' pay and extends their contract by three years, marking an improvement in relations since unrest in 2015.