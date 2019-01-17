JPMorgan CEO Dimon's Compensation Tops Pre-Crisis Record

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive James Dimon received a compensation package valued at $31 million in 2018, up 5% from $29.5 million in 2017, according to a Thursday securities filling.

Netflix Reports Paid Customers Rise on Strength Overseas

Netflix reported a jump in paid subscribers in the fourth quarter, exceeding its own expectations for growth by drawing in more customers in international markets even as domestic growth slowed.

American Express More Than Doubles Annual Profit

American Express on Thursday reported solid financial results for the most recent period, capping a record year.

PPG Says U.S. Attorney's Office Investigating Paint Giant's Accounting Practices

PPG Industries Inc. said it is under investigation by the U.S. attorney's office in western Pennsylvania connected to 2017 accounting irregularities, as it also faces an activist investor's push to break the company up.

Roche Moves Drug Safety Operation Away From U.K.

UPDATED 3:47 pm ET: Roche cited an EU law that states holders of medicines approved through the European Medicines Agency must be based within the EU.

China Offers Iran $3 Billion Oil-Field Deal

China's state-run energy giant is seeking to take advantage of waivers allowed under U.S.'s Iran sanctions even as two European nations have ended crude purchases.

Moonves to Fight CBS Decision to Deny $120 Million Severance

Leslie Moonves, the former CEO of CBS who resigned amid accusations of sexual harassment, is challenging the company's decision to deny him a severance package of $120 million.

MoviePass Parent Hopes to Spin Off Cinema-Subscription Business

The parent company of MoviePass wants to spin off the struggling movie-theater subscription service and has formed a new entity that would take possession of its shares, as a prelude to letting that entity trade on its own.

Johnson & Johnson to Use Apple Watch App for Heart-Health Study

A new partnership between Johnson & Johnson and Apple using an app on the Apple watch aims to detect irregular heart rhythms of people with atrial fibrillation before life-threatening events can occur.

Morgan Stanley Earnings Fall Short As Trading Hampers Results

Morgan Stanley's fourth-quarter profit fell short of expectations as the Wall Street bank wrapped up an earnings season that has been mostly solid except in securities trading.