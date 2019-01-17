Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 07:16pm EST
JPMorgan CEO Dimon's Compensation Tops Pre-Crisis Record

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive James Dimon received a compensation package valued at $31 million in 2018, up 5% from $29.5 million in 2017, according to a Thursday securities filling. 

 
Netflix Reports Paid Customers Rise on Strength Overseas

Netflix reported a jump in paid subscribers in the fourth quarter, exceeding its own expectations for growth by drawing in more customers in international markets even as domestic growth slowed. 

 
American Express More Than Doubles Annual Profit

American Express on Thursday reported solid financial results for the most recent period, capping a record year. 

 
PPG Says U.S. Attorney's Office Investigating Paint Giant's Accounting Practices

PPG Industries Inc. said it is under investigation by the U.S. attorney's office in western Pennsylvania connected to 2017 accounting irregularities, as it also faces an activist investor's push to break the company up. 

 
Roche Moves Drug Safety Operation Away From U.K.

UPDATED 3:47 pm ET: Roche cited an EU law that states holders of medicines approved through the European Medicines Agency must be based within the EU. 

 
China Offers Iran $3 Billion Oil-Field Deal

China's state-run energy giant is seeking to take advantage of waivers allowed under U.S.'s Iran sanctions even as two European nations have ended crude purchases. 

 
Moonves to Fight CBS Decision to Deny $120 Million Severance

Leslie Moonves, the former CEO of CBS who resigned amid accusations of sexual harassment, is challenging the company's decision to deny him a severance package of $120 million. 

 
MoviePass Parent Hopes to Spin Off Cinema-Subscription Business

The parent company of MoviePass wants to spin off the struggling movie-theater subscription service and has formed a new entity that would take possession of its shares, as a prelude to letting that entity trade on its own. 

 
Johnson & Johnson to Use Apple Watch App for Heart-Health Study

A new partnership between Johnson & Johnson and Apple using an app on the Apple watch aims to detect irregular heart rhythms of people with atrial fibrillation before life-threatening events can occur. 

 
Morgan Stanley Earnings Fall Short As Trading Hampers Results

Morgan Stanley's fourth-quarter profit fell short of expectations as the Wall Street bank wrapped up an earnings season that has been mostly solid except in securities trading.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:45pOil prices edge up as OPEC says its crude output fell sharply in December
RE
07:35pAsia stocks gain on hopes for eased U.S.-China tension
RE
07:34pOil recoups some losses, but trade and supply worries dominate
RE
07:30pStocks rise on trade optimism, pound strengthens
RE
07:22pConsumer giants spurn risks to chase online subscribers
RE
07:20pECB rate hike to be delayed as recession risks rise again - Reuters poll
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06:53pCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Flags 1st Half Hit From Disposals, Currency Swing
DJ
06:48pJapan December core consumer inflation slows, adds to BOJ's challenge
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : American Express misses estimates on slowing customer spending; shares drop
2NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
3PPG INDUSTRIES : TRIAN TO SKIP PPG BOARD CHALLENGE AFTER NEW COMMITMENTS: sources
4WESTJET AIRLINES LTD. : WESTJET AIRLINES : enters global era with Dreamliner arrival
5TECHTARGET INC : TECHTARGET : ABM Year in Review—TechTarget's Top 10 account-based marketing resources i..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.