Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 09:16pm EST
JPMorgan CEO Dimon's Compensation Tops Pre-Crisis Record

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive James Dimon received a compensation package valued at $31 million in 2018, up 5% from $29.5 million in 2017, according to a Thursday securities filling. 

 
Netflix Reports Paid Customers Rise on Strength Overseas

Netflix reported a jump in paid subscribers in the fourth quarter, exceeding its own expectations for growth by drawing in more customers in international markets even as domestic growth slowed. 

 
American Express More Than Doubles Annual Profit

American Express on Thursday reported solid financial results for the most recent period, capping a record year. 

 
Bank of America's Wealth-Management Business Bucks Trend

Bank of America's wealth-management business did what its Wall Street rivals couldn't during a wild fourth quarter: It grew its revenue. 

 
Johnson & Johnson to Use Apple Watch App for Heart-Health Study

A new partnership between Johnson & Johnson and Apple using an app on the Apple watch aims to detect irregular heart rhythms of people with atrial fibrillation before life-threatening events can occur. 

 
MoviePass Parent Hopes to Spin Off Cinema-Subscription Business

The parent company of MoviePass wants to spin off the struggling movie-theater subscription service and has formed a new entity that would take possession of its shares, as a prelude to letting that entity trade on its own. 

 
Roche Moves Drug Safety Operation Away From U.K.

UPDATED 3:47 pm ET: Roche cited an EU law that states holders of medicines approved through the European Medicines Agency must be based within the EU. 

 
Byron Trott's Firm Orders a Double, Adds Whiskey to Tequila Bet

The investment firm run by Byron D. Trott is buying a minority stake in WhistlePig, a distiller of high-end whiskeys. "Tastes have changed, and these brands have legs if you do it right." 

 
Green Dot to Begin Offering Secured Credit Cards

Green Dot Corp., one of the nation's largest providers of prepaid debit cards, is moving into the credit-card business. 

 
PPG Says U.S. Attorney's Office Investigating Paint Giant's Accounting Practices

PPG Industries Inc. said it is under investigation by the U.S. attorney's office in western Pennsylvania connected to 2017 accounting irregularities, as it also faces an activist investor's push to break the company up.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:14pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Usual Weekly Earnings of Wage and Salary Workers
PU
09:01pGLOOMY FORECAST FOR DAVOS : crises aplenty, but few world leaders
RE
08:56pU.S. grand jury indicts four Audi managers in VW emissions probe
RE
08:55pChina revises down 2017 GDP growth to 6.8 percent vs 6.9 percent previously
RE
08:53pFossil to sell smartwatch technology worth $40 million to Google, shares rise
RE
08:47pJapan's consumer inflation slows to 7-month low, adds to BOJ's travails
RE
08:47pJapan's consumer inflation slows to 7-month low, adds to BOJ's travails
RE
08:36pDollar up against yen on U.S.-China trade optimism
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : American Express misses estimates on slowing customer spending; shares drop
2NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
3HELLOFRESH SE : HELLOFRESH SE: HelloFresh SE expects revenue growth above its previously published forecast an..
4SANOFI : Sanofi/Lexicon Diabetes Drug Gets 8-8 Vote From FDA Panel -- Update
5AP MOLLER-MAERSK : AP MOLLER MAERSK : Job jitters mount as China's factories sputter ahead of Lunar New Year

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.