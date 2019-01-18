Ghosn Received $8.9 Million in 'Improper' Payments From Nissan-Mitsubishi Entity

Nissan Motor and Mitsubishi Motors said Carlos Ghosn received what they described as improper payments totaling $8.9 million from a Netherlands entity owned by the two companies.

Tribune Publishing Names New Chairman and CEO

Tribune Publishing announced that its chairman and chief executive has stepped down a little over a month after the company had rejected a takeover offer from rival McClatchy.

JPMorgan CEO Dimon's Compensation Tops Pre-Crisis Record

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive James Dimon received a compensation package valued at $31 million in 2018, up 5% from $29.5 million in 2017, according to a Thursday securities filing.

Netflix Reports Paid Customers Rise on Strength Overseas

Netflix reported a jump in paid subscribers in the fourth quarter, exceeding its own expectations for growth by drawing in more customers in international markets even as domestic growth slowed.

American Express More Than Doubles Annual Profit

American Express on Thursday reported solid financial results for the most recent period, capping a record year.

Carlos Ghosn to Stay in Jail After Tokyo Court Denies Bail Again

Carlos Ghosn is set to stay in jail at least until March after the Tokyo District Court upheld its earlier decision to deny his release on bail.

Bank of America's Wealth-Management Business Bucks Trend

Bank of America's wealth-management business did what its Wall Street rivals couldn't during a wild fourth quarter: It grew its revenue.

Johnson & Johnson to Use Apple Watch App for Heart-Health Study

A new partnership between Johnson & Johnson and Apple using an app on the Apple watch aims to detect irregular heart rhythms of people with atrial fibrillation before life-threatening events can occur.

MoviePass Parent Hopes to Spin Off Cinema-Subscription Business

The parent company of MoviePass wants to spin off the struggling movie-theater subscription service and has formed a new entity that would take possession of its shares, as a prelude to letting that entity trade on its own.

Roche Moves Drug Safety Operation Away From U.K.

UPDATED 3:47 pm ET: Roche cited an EU law that states holders of medicines approved through the European Medicines Agency must be based within the EU.