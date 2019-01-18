Log in
01/18/2019 | 11:16am EST
State Street Is Cutting 1,500 Jobs

Aiming to trim some $350 million in expenses this year, State Street said it would shed about 1,500 employees in a plan designed to help weather tough market conditions. 

 
Tesla to Slash More Jobs in Effort to Lower Model 3 Price

Tesla is cutting its full-time workforce by 7% to help lower costs so it can sell the Model 3 sedan at a lower price. Shares fell 9%. 

 
CVS Health Settles Pricing Fight With Walmart

CVS Health and Walmart settled their fight over the cost of filling prescriptions, averting a threatened split 

 
Ernst & Young Taps Carmine Di Sibio as Next Global Chairman and CEO

Ernst & Young has named Carmine Di Sibio, the Big Four accounting firm's global managing partner for client service, as its next global chairman and chief executive. 

 
Lilly's Sarcoma Drug Combo Proves Ineffective in Trials

Eli Lilly & Co. said a study combining two drug treatments for patients with advanced sarcoma wasn't clinically beneficial. 

 
Nissan Says Carlos Ghosn Received $8.9 Million in Improper Payments

Nissan Motor and Mitsubishi Motors made a rare public statement outlining specific allegations against Carlos Ghosn, the former chairman of both companies. 

 
M&A Heats Up for Battered Mining Companies

Deals and activist campaigns at mining companies are picking up, but it may not be enough to rekindle investor enthusiasm for the group. 

 
NGP Raises More Than $4 Billion for Oil-And-Gas Deals

The Irving, Texas firm, in which Carlyle Group LP holds a stake, plans to close its latest flagship fund soon, said people familiar with the matter. 

 
Malaysia's Finance Minister Wants Goldman's $7.5 Billion, Not an Apology

Lim Guan Eng waved off an apology from Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon for the role of one its then-bankers in the scandal surrounding state investment fund 1MDB, saying it wasn't enough. 

 
Drugmakers Raise Prices Amid Shortages, Recalls

The increases can mean higher costs for pharmacies and patients on what are generally cheaper generic drugs. Drugmakers say the price increases reflect higher costs they have incurred to help fill supply voids.

