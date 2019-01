Airbnb Has Held Talks to Buy Hotel Tonight

AirbnbInc. has held talks to acquire hotel-booking site Hotel Tonight Inc. as the home-sharing company seeks to bolster its offerings and make itself more attractive to investors ahead of an eventual IPO, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

Schlumberger Says Shale Growth Will Slow

U.S. shale production is poised to slow this year as drillers reduce their budgets in response to lower oil prices, the head of the oil-field services company said.

State Street Is Cutting 1,500 Jobs

Aiming to trim some $350 million in expenses this year, State Street said it would shed about 1,500 employees in a plan designed to help weather tough market conditions.

Lilly's Sarcoma Drug Combo Proves Ineffective in Trials

Eli Lilly said it would stop promoting Lartruvo, a relatively new cancer drug, after a study found it didn't significantly prolong the lives of patients when used in combination with an older drug.

Tesla to Slash More Jobs in Effort to Lower Model 3 Price

Tesla is cutting its full-time workforce by 7% to help lower costs so it can sell the Model 3 sedan at a lower price. Shares fell 9%.

German Forklift Maker Kion Plans U.S. Expansion to Avoid China Tariffs

Germany's Kion Group plans to expand its factory in Summerville, S.C., in a move to escape a 25% tariff the U.S. levied on forklifts imported from China.

PBGC Taking Steps to Assume Responsibility for Sears Pension Plans

The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. said Friday it is taking steps to assume responsibility for Sears Holdings's two defined benefit pension plans for employees and retirees at Sears and Kmart, which cover about 90,000 people.

Longtime iHeart Bondholders Settle Fight in Bankruptcy

Longtime iHeartMedia bondholders who were the last major holdouts to the radio-station operator's proposed bankruptcy reorganization plan have dropped their objections to the balance-sheet restructuring in return for a bigger equity stake.

Beauty Brands Is Evaluating Founders' Going Concern Offer

Beauty Brands LLC is evaluating an offer to sell 23 of its stores to the founders of the private equity-backed retail chain.

CVS Health Settles Pricing Fight With Walmart

CVS Health and Walmart settled their fight over the cost of filling prescriptions, averting a threatened split