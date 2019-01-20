Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

01/20/2019 | 11:16pm EST
Carlos Ghosn Offers to Pay for Ankle Monitor, Security to Get Bail in Japan

Carlos Ghosn scaled back his request for bail as his detention stretches into its ninth week, promising to stay in Tokyo and pay for an ankle monitor and security guards to ensure he doesn't flee. 

 
Facebook, Germany to Collaborate Against Election Interference

Facebook Inc. Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said the company will work with the German ministry for information security in a broad effort to guide policy here and throughout Europe on election interference. 

 
DSV's Big Takeover Bid May Revive Logistics Consolidation

DSV's $4 billion bid for rival freight forwarder Panalpina suggests stockpiles of cash and pent-up demand from operators and private equity could come into the market and trigger a new wave of consolidation among large logistics companies. 

 
Two Snap Executives Pushed Out After Probe Into Inappropriate Relationship

Snap in recent weeks pushed out two senior executives after an investigation found that one of them had allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with an outside contractor. 

 
Morgan Stanley CEO Earned $29 Million in 2018

Chief Executive James Gorman received a compensation package valued at about $29 million in 2018, a 7% raise from the $27 million he earned a year ago. 

 
Airbnb Has Held Talks to Buy Hotel Tonight

Airbnb has held talks to acquire hotel-booking site Hotel Tonight, as the home-sharing company seeks to bolster its offerings and make itself more attractive to investors ahead of an eventual IPO. 

 
German Forklift Maker Kion Plans U.S. Expansion to Avoid China Tariffs

Germany's Kion Group plans to expand its factory in Summerville, S.C., in a move to escape a 25% tariff the U.S. levied on forklifts imported from China. 

 
Schlumberger Says Shale Boom is Slowing

U.S. shale production is poised to slow this year as drillers reduce their budgets in response to lower oil prices, the head of the oil-field services company said. 

 
State Street Is Cutting 1,500 Jobs

Aiming to trim some $350 million in expenses this year, State Street said it would shed about 1,500 employees in a plan designed to help weather tough market conditions. 

 
Lilly's Sarcoma Drug Combo Proves Ineffective in Trials

Eli Lilly said it would stop promoting Lartruvo, a relatively new cancer drug, after a study found it didn't significantly prolong the lives of patients when used in combination with an older drug.

