United Airlines to Review 'Worst Travel Nightmare'

United Continental Holdings Inc. is reviewing an incident that left 250 passengers stuck on an airplane on a small Canadian airfield for about 12 hours last weekend.

Facebook's WhatsApp Limits Users' Ability to Forward Messages

Facebook's WhatsApp is limiting users' ability to forward messages across the platform, after criticism it has been used to spread misinformation and rumors, and sometimes has led to violence.

Apollo Nears Deal to Acquire U.K. Packaging Company RPC Group

Private-equity giant Apollo Global Management is in advanced talks to acquire RPC Group, one of Europe's biggest packaging companies, for more than $3.8 billion.

BHP Flags Productivity Hit, Copper Guidance Lift

BHP Group recorded weaker quarterly production of commodities including iron ore and petroleum and forecast a first-half productivity hit totaling $600 million because of disruptions to operations including a train derailment.

Google Fined $57 Million in Biggest Penalty Yet Under New European Law

Google was fined $57 million by a French regulator-the biggest penalty levied yet under a new European privacy law-alleging the search-engine giant didn't go far enough to get valid user consent to gather data for targeted advertising.

Under U.S. Pressure, Germany Bans Iranian Airline

Germany's government banned an Iranian airline from operating in the country following U.S. allegations that its aircraft transported weapons and fighters to war-torn Syria. U.S. officials say the move against Mahan Air is a result of longstanding pressure from the Trump administration.

'Glass' Tops Long Weekend Box Office

"Glass," director M. Night Shyamalan's superhero sequel to "Split," topped the holiday weekend box office in the U.S. and Canada with ticket sales of $47 million.

Russia Accuses Facebook, Twitter of Failing to Comply With Data Laws

Russia launched administrative action against Facebook and Twitter for failing to comply with its data laws, days after Facebook removed the accounts of what it said were two Russia-based misinformation campaigns.

J.C. Penney Struggles to Avoid Same Fate as Sears

J.C. Penney sales are falling, senior executive slots remain vacant and the strategy keeps changing-leading analysts to ask: Is it too late for a turnaround?

Carlos Ghosn Offers to Pay for Ankle Monitor, Security to Get Bail in Japan

The former Nissan Motor chairman scaled back his request for bail as his detention stretches into its ninth week.