Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 01:16am EST
Carlos Ghosn's Revised Bail Request Rejected by Tokyo Court

The Tokyo District Court again rejected the former Nissan chairman's request for release on bail, despite his pledge to abide by strict bail terms, including wearing an ankle bracelet. 

 
Smartphone Giant Pivots From IPO to Buybacks Within Months

China's Xiaomi is buying back stock barely six months after going public in Hong Kong. 

 
United Airlines to Review 'Worst Travel Nightmare'

United Continental Holdings Inc. is reviewing an incident that left 250 passengers stuck on an airplane on a small Canadian airfield for about 12 hours last weekend. 

 
Facebook's WhatsApp Fights Fake News by Curbing Message Forwarding

The app is limiting users' ability to forward messages across the platform, after criticism it has been used to spread misinformation and rumors, and sometimes has led to violence. 

 
Apollo Nears Deal to Acquire U.K. Packaging Company RPC Group

Private-equity giant Apollo Global Management is in advanced talks to acquire RPC Group, one of Europe's biggest packaging companies, for more than $3.8 billion. 

 
BHP Flags Productivity Hit, Copper Guidance Lift

BHP Group recorded weaker quarterly production of commodities including iron ore and petroleum and forecast a first-half productivity hit totaling $600 million because of disruptions to operations including a train derailment. 

 
Google Fined $57 Million in Biggest Penalty Yet Under New European Law

Google was fined $57 million by a French regulator-the biggest penalty levied yet under a new European privacy law-alleging the search-engine giant didn't go far enough to get valid user consent to gather data for targeted advertising. 

 
Under U.S. Pressure, Germany Bans Iranian Airline

Germany's government banned an Iranian airline from operating in the country following U.S. allegations that its aircraft transported weapons and fighters to war-torn Syria. U.S. officials say the move against Mahan Air is a result of longstanding pressure from the Trump administration. 

 
Deciem Founder Brandon Truaxe Has Died

Deciem founder Brandon Truaxe, whose erratic behavior led to his being stripped of his CEO role at the popular skin-care company, died on Sunday. 

 
'Glass' Tops Long Weekend Box Office

"Glass," director M. Night Shyamalan's superhero sequel to "Split," topped the holiday weekend box office in the U.S. and Canada with ticket sales of $47 million.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:36aSoutheast Asia stocks - Most slip on global growth concerns, Singapore leads fall
RE
01:18aChina's record 2018 oil, gas imports may be cresting wave as industry slows down
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aOil prices fall 1 pct as China warns of job losses, Korea growth stalls
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15aOil prices fall 1 percent as China warns of job losses, Korea growth stalls
RE
01:12aAsian shares, oil skid on global growth worries
RE
01:11aAsian shares, oil skid on global growth worries
RE
12:33aMalaysia's central bank seen holding key overnight interest rate at 3.25 percent - Reuters poll
RE
12:25aU.S. to formally seek extradition of Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou - Globe and Mail
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares, oil skid on global growth worries
2STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. : UPDATE ON PROGRESS OF FINANCIAL ..
3LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : raises full-year outlook after gaming-powered third quarter
4China's fourth quarter GDP growth dented by services, agriculture despite construction rebound
5OOREDOO : OOREDOO : launches social media contest to engage customers
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.