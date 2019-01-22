Carlos Ghosn's Revised Bail Request Rejected by Tokyo Court

The Tokyo District Court again rejected the former Nissan chairman's request for release on bail, despite his pledge to abide by strict bail terms, including wearing an ankle bracelet.

Smartphone Giant Pivots From IPO to Buybacks Within Months

China's Xiaomi is buying back stock barely six months after going public in Hong Kong.

United Airlines to Review 'Worst Travel Nightmare'

United Continental Holdings Inc. is reviewing an incident that left 250 passengers stuck on an airplane on a small Canadian airfield for about 12 hours last weekend.

Facebook's WhatsApp Fights Fake News by Curbing Message Forwarding

The app is limiting users' ability to forward messages across the platform, after criticism it has been used to spread misinformation and rumors, and sometimes has led to violence.

Apollo Nears Deal to Acquire U.K. Packaging Company RPC Group

Private-equity giant Apollo Global Management is in advanced talks to acquire RPC Group, one of Europe's biggest packaging companies, for more than $3.8 billion.

BHP Flags Productivity Hit, Copper Guidance Lift

BHP Group recorded weaker quarterly production of commodities including iron ore and petroleum and forecast a first-half productivity hit totaling $600 million because of disruptions to operations including a train derailment.

Google Fined $57 Million in Biggest Penalty Yet Under New European Law

Google was fined $57 million by a French regulator-the biggest penalty levied yet under a new European privacy law-alleging the search-engine giant didn't go far enough to get valid user consent to gather data for targeted advertising.

Under U.S. Pressure, Germany Bans Iranian Airline

Germany's government banned an Iranian airline from operating in the country following U.S. allegations that its aircraft transported weapons and fighters to war-torn Syria. U.S. officials say the move against Mahan Air is a result of longstanding pressure from the Trump administration.

Deciem Founder Brandon Truaxe Has Died

Deciem founder Brandon Truaxe, whose erratic behavior led to his being stripped of his CEO role at the popular skin-care company, died on Sunday.

'Glass' Tops Long Weekend Box Office

"Glass," director M. Night Shyamalan's superhero sequel to "Split," topped the holiday weekend box office in the U.S. and Canada with ticket sales of $47 million.