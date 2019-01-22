Arconic Won't Sell Company, Ending Potential Deal with Apollo Global

Arconic won't pursue a sale of the company, nixing a potential deal with private-equity firm Apollo Global Management. Shares of the metal manufacturer fell more than 26% in premarket trading.

Mastercard Is Fined $650 Million by EU

The European Union fined Mastercard over charges it artificially raised the costs of card payments inside the bloc, continuing a European crackdown on U.S. credit-card companies over fees.

Bunge Names Heckman Acting CEO, Warns on Profits

Bunge named Gregory Heckman as the new acting chief executive and said three directors would step down as the agricultural company warned of lower-than-anticipated profits.

Renault to Replace Carlos Ghosn as CEO, Chairman at Thursday Meeting

French auto maker Renault plans to name a successor to its jailed chairman and chief executive, Carlos Ghosn, at a board meeting Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter.

Travelers Posts Higher Profit Despite Larger Catastrophe Losses

Travelers Cos.'s fourth-quarter profit rose from a year ago, when the insurance firm recorded a $129 million charge related to the overhaul of the U.S. tax code, even as catastrophe losses increased.

Johnson & Johnson's Litigation Costs Double in Fourth Quarter

Johnson & Johnson said litigation costs nearly doubled in the fourth quarter as the company looks to fight lawsuits over the safety of the company's signature baby powder.

EQT Unveils Cost-Cutting Plans

EQT Corp., criticized after its acquisition of Rice Energy, said Tuesday that it had found ways to cut millions of dollars a year in costs and announced it was forming a board committee to be responsible for reviewing its operations and how it deployed its capital.

Former Fannie Mae Chief Joins Blend, a Mortgage Startup

Former Fannie Mae chief Timothy Mayopoulos is joining mortgage-software startup Blend Labs Inc., becoming one of the highest-profile executives to jump into the financial-technology sector.

IBM Revenue Trends in Reverse

International Business Machines Corp. is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings after the close of trading Tuesday. Here is what to expect.

Zero Stars for Yelp

A top investor in Yelp pens a bad review but its ideas for improvement at the online-review company may fall flat.