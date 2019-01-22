Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 09:17am EST
Arconic Won't Sell Company, Ending Potential Deal with Apollo Global

Arconic won't pursue a sale of the company, nixing a potential deal with private-equity firm Apollo Global Management. Shares of the metal manufacturer fell more than 26% in premarket trading. 

 
Mastercard Is Fined $650 Million by EU

The European Union fined Mastercard over charges it artificially raised the costs of card payments inside the bloc, continuing a European crackdown on U.S. credit-card companies over fees. 

 
Bunge Names Heckman Acting CEO, Warns on Profits

Bunge named Gregory Heckman as the new acting chief executive and said three directors would step down as the agricultural company warned of lower-than-anticipated profits. 

 
Renault to Replace Carlos Ghosn as CEO, Chairman at Thursday Meeting

French auto maker Renault plans to name a successor to its jailed chairman and chief executive, Carlos Ghosn, at a board meeting Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Travelers Posts Higher Profit Despite Larger Catastrophe Losses

Travelers Cos.'s fourth-quarter profit rose from a year ago, when the insurance firm recorded a $129 million charge related to the overhaul of the U.S. tax code, even as catastrophe losses increased. 

 
Johnson & Johnson's Litigation Costs Double in Fourth Quarter

Johnson & Johnson said litigation costs nearly doubled in the fourth quarter as the company looks to fight lawsuits over the safety of the company's signature baby powder. 

 
EQT Unveils Cost-Cutting Plans

EQT Corp., criticized after its acquisition of Rice Energy, said Tuesday that it had found ways to cut millions of dollars a year in costs and announced it was forming a board committee to be responsible for reviewing its operations and how it deployed its capital. 

 
Former Fannie Mae Chief Joins Blend, a Mortgage Startup

Former Fannie Mae chief Timothy Mayopoulos is joining mortgage-software startup Blend Labs Inc., becoming one of the highest-profile executives to jump into the financial-technology sector. 

 
IBM Revenue Trends in Reverse

International Business Machines Corp. is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings after the close of trading Tuesday. Here is what to expect. 

 
Zero Stars for Yelp

A top investor in Yelp pens a bad review but its ideas for improvement at the online-review company may fall flat.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:38aEnergy shares pull down TSX at open after 12-day long rally
RE
09:36aKeep humans in good jobs in the robot era, ILO commission urges
RE
09:36aExperts say it's safe to raise limit for tremors at Britain's fracking sites
RE
09:35aWall Street opens lower on global growth worries
RE
09:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:15aElectric guitar maker Fender launches U.S.-made acoustic guitar
RE
09:11aMTN has paid $53 mln to settle Nigeria dispute -central bank
RE
09:04aNigeria's central bank holds benchmark lending rate at 14 pct
RE
09:03aPatrick M. Byrne Keynotes North American Bitcoin Conference with “Blockchain Tech Stack for Civilization,” Updates on Launch of tZERO's Blockchain-Based Securities Trading Platform
GL
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : UBS sets gloomy tone for Europe's banks
2RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : shares fall on concerns over Chinese growth
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn says trying to hire 50,000 people in first quarter after job cu..
4LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : raises full-year outlook after gaming-powered third quarter
5INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA PLC : INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA : Loan Extensions and Bridging Loan Increase

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.