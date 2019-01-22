Starboard, Elliott Management Call on eBay to Shed StubHub, Classifieds

EBay is being circled by a pair of activist investors who want the online marketplace to consider parting with StubHub and its classified-ad business.

Johnson & Johnson Expects Sales Growth to Slow

Johnson & Johnson said it expects its sales growth to slow in 2019, citing pricing pressures and generic-drug competition for its pharmaceutical division.

Arconic Won't Sell Company, Ending Potential Deal with Apollo Global

Arconic won't pursue a sale of the company, nixing a potential deal with private-equity firm Apollo Global Management. Shares of the metal manufacturer fell more than 26% in premarket trading.

Mastercard Fined $650 Million by EU

The European Union fined Mastercard over charges it artificially raised the costs of card payments inside the bloc, continuing a European crackdown on U.S. credit-card companies over fees.

Bunge Names Heckman Acting CEO, Warns on Profits

Bunge named Gregory Heckman as the new acting chief executive and said three directors would step down as the agricultural company warned of lower-than-anticipated profits.

Renault to Name Carlos Ghosn Successor at Thursday Meeting

French auto maker Renault plans to name a successor to its jailed chairman and chief executive, Carlos Ghosn, at a board meeting Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter.

Meritor's Maremont Seeks Bankruptcy Protection Over Asbestos Litigation

Former auto-parts maker plans to set up $50 million fund to help pay personal injury claims dating back decades

Travelers Posts Higher Profit Despite Larger Catastrophe Losses

Travelers Cos.'s fourth-quarter profit rose from a year ago, when the insurance firm recorded a $129 million charge related to the overhaul of the U.S. tax code, even as catastrophe losses increased.

EQT Rejects Rice Proposal to Shake Up Management

EQT Corp. said it would take more cost-cutting steps and form a board committee to review operations as shareholders including the Rice family seek a management shake-up following Rice Energy merger.

Former Fannie Mae Chief Joins Blend, a Mortgage Startup

Former Fannie Mae chief Timothy Mayopoulos is joining mortgage-software startup Blend Labs Inc., becoming one of the highest-profile executives to jump into the financial-technology sector.