Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 11:16pm EST
Viacom Acquires Video-Streaming Service Pluto TV

The move to purchase Pluto TV for $340 million will allow Viacom to increase the digital audience for its programming. 

 
Walgreens to Pay $269 Million in Federal Overbilling Suit

The drugstore chain will pay the U.S. and several state governments for improperly charging health programs for insulin pens and drug reimbursements, federal authorities said. 

 
IBM Beats Earnings Expectations Although Its Revenue Again Declines

IBM's revenue fell 3.5% in the latest quarter, a second consecutive quarterly drop that underscores significant challenges the tech giant faces in recapturing growth. 

 
U.K. Regulator Launches Second Investigation Into KPMG Over Carillion Audit

A U.K. audit watchdog is investigating KPMG over documents it submitted related to an audit of Carillion, the construction firm that collapsed a year ago after it failed to restructure its debts. 

 
Accel Returns to Market Seeking $2.5 Billion for Three Funds

Founded in 1983 and one of Silicon Valley's original venture-capital firms, Accel is aiming to stick to its existing strategy, raising about as much as it did in the 2016 fundraising cycle. 

 
Hedge Fund Drops Proxy Battle With Chemicals Maker Ashland

New York-based hedge fund Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC is abandoning its proxy fight with Ashland Global Holdings Inc. after the specialty-chemicals manufacturer struck a deal last week with investor Neuberger Berman Group LLC. 

 
Judge Gives iHeartMedia Green Light to Exit Bankruptcy

A bankruptcy court judge confirmed iHeartMedia's restructuring plan that allows the company to slash its debt load and hand over control to a group of bondholders. 

 
PE Executives to Get Rusal Holding Company Votes in Sanctions Deal

Two private-equity executives were among the three people chosen to exercise voting rights on certain shares of EN+ Group that will be relinquished as part of a deal to remove U.S. sanctions on the company. 

 
Colony Capital Nears Deal to Buy Abraaj's Latin American Business

Colony Capital is nearing a deal to take over the Latin American operations of troubled Dubai-based private-equity firm Abraaj Group, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Meritor's Maremont Seeks Bankruptcy Protection Over Asbestos Litigation

Former auto-parts maker plans to set up $50 million fund to help pay personal injury claims dating back decades

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:50aChina says will step up fiscal spending this year to support economy
RE
12:17aSingapore's December Inflation Rate Bolstered by Retail, Services
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aSingapore December inflation rate rises more than expected
RE
12:10aBOJ cuts inflation view, keeps stimulus as risks to economy heighten
RE
12:08aChina Fiscal Spending Growth Accelerated in 2018; Revenue Growth Slowed
DJ
12:01aJapan's 2018 crude imports fall to 39-year low as population shrinks
RE
01/22Southeast Asia stocks - Philippines falls ahead of GDP data, Thailand gains
RE
01/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
2S&P 500 : TRUMP WON'T SOFTEN HARDLINE ON CHINA TO MAKE TRADE DEAL: advisers
3JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD : JAPAN POST : Main events scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 24
4APPLE : APPLE : Share your best photos shot on iPhone
5APHRIA INC : APHRIA : Green Growth to commence offer to buy Aphria for about C$2.35 billion
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.