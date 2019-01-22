Viacom Acquires Video-Streaming Service Pluto TV

The move to purchase Pluto TV for $340 million will allow Viacom to increase the digital audience for its programming.

Walgreens to Pay $269 Million in Federal Overbilling Suit

The drugstore chain will pay the U.S. and several state governments for improperly charging health programs for insulin pens and drug reimbursements, federal authorities said.

IBM Beats Earnings Expectations Although Its Revenue Again Declines

IBM's revenue fell 3.5% in the latest quarter, a second consecutive quarterly drop that underscores significant challenges the tech giant faces in recapturing growth.

U.K. Regulator Launches Second Investigation Into KPMG Over Carillion Audit

A U.K. audit watchdog is investigating KPMG over documents it submitted related to an audit of Carillion, the construction firm that collapsed a year ago after it failed to restructure its debts.

Accel Returns to Market Seeking $2.5 Billion for Three Funds

Founded in 1983 and one of Silicon Valley's original venture-capital firms, Accel is aiming to stick to its existing strategy, raising about as much as it did in the 2016 fundraising cycle.

Hedge Fund Drops Proxy Battle With Chemicals Maker Ashland

New York-based hedge fund Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC is abandoning its proxy fight with Ashland Global Holdings Inc. after the specialty-chemicals manufacturer struck a deal last week with investor Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

Judge Gives iHeartMedia Green Light to Exit Bankruptcy

A bankruptcy court judge confirmed iHeartMedia's restructuring plan that allows the company to slash its debt load and hand over control to a group of bondholders.

PE Executives to Get Rusal Holding Company Votes in Sanctions Deal

Two private-equity executives were among the three people chosen to exercise voting rights on certain shares of EN+ Group that will be relinquished as part of a deal to remove U.S. sanctions on the company.

Colony Capital Nears Deal to Buy Abraaj's Latin American Business

Colony Capital is nearing a deal to take over the Latin American operations of troubled Dubai-based private-equity firm Abraaj Group, according to people familiar with the matter.

Meritor's Maremont Seeks Bankruptcy Protection Over Asbestos Litigation

Former auto-parts maker plans to set up $50 million fund to help pay personal injury claims dating back decades