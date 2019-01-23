Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

01/23/2019 | 03:16am EST
Viacom Acquires Video-Streaming Service Pluto TV

The move to purchase Pluto TV for $340 million will allow Viacom to increase the digital audience for its programming. 

 
Walgreens to Pay $269 Million in Federal Overbilling Suit

The drugstore chain will pay the U.S. and several state governments for improperly charging health programs for insulin pens and drug reimbursements, federal authorities said. 

 
IBM Beats Earnings Expectations Although Its Revenue Again Declines

IBM's revenue fell 3.5% in the latest quarter, a second consecutive quarterly drop that underscores significant challenges the tech giant faces in recapturing growth. 

 
U.K. Regulator Launches Second Investigation Into KPMG Over Carillion Audit

A U.K. audit watchdog is investigating KPMG over documents it submitted related to an audit of Carillion, the construction firm that collapsed a year ago after it failed to restructure its debts. 

 
Accel Returns to Market Seeking $2.5 Billion for Three Funds

Founded in 1983 and one of Silicon Valley's original venture-capital firms, Accel is aiming to stick to its existing strategy, raising about as much as it did in the 2016 fundraising cycle. 

 
Hedge Fund Drops Proxy Battle With Chemicals Maker Ashland

New York-based hedge fund Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC is abandoning its proxy fight with Ashland Global Holdings Inc. after the specialty-chemicals manufacturer struck a deal last week with investor Neuberger Berman Group LLC. 

 
Judge Gives iHeartMedia Green Light to Exit Bankruptcy

A bankruptcy court judge confirmed iHeartMedia's restructuring plan that allows the company to slash its debt load and hand over control to a group of bondholders. 

 
PE Executives to Get Rusal Holding Company Votes in Sanctions Deal

Two private-equity executives were among the three people chosen to exercise voting rights on certain shares of EN+ Group that will be relinquished as part of a deal to remove U.S. sanctions on the company. 

 
Colony Capital Nears Deal to Buy Abraaj's Latin American Business

Colony Capital is nearing a deal to take over the Latin American operations of troubled Dubai-based private-equity firm Abraaj Group, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Meritor's Maremont Seeks Bankruptcy Protection Over Asbestos Litigation

Former auto-parts maker plans to set up $50 million fund to help pay personal injury claims dating back decades

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:59aEuropean companies' fourth-quarter earnings estimates slashed again - Refinitiv data
RE
03:55aChina's December grain imports plunge amid trade disputes - customs
RE
03:54aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : reviews child Policy, Plan of action and Road map towards the prevention of Child marriage
PU
03:50aTHAI BAHT'S STRENGTH IN LINE WITH REGIONAL PEERS : central bank
RE
03:33aU.S. Fed investigating Deutsche's role in Danske money laundering - Bloomberg
RE
03:23aChina imports record LNG supplies in Dec, remains world's No.2 buyer in 2018
RE
03:22aZimbabwe vows bold economic turnaround despite surging prices
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:13aFrench business morale in January remains at two-year lows
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
