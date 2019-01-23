P&G Raises Outlook After Another Quarter of Strong Sales

Procter & Gamble reported strong quarterly sales growth, continuing a streak of robust gains and prompting it to raise its outlook for the year.

Airlines Face Next Test With Earnings

After a punishing 2018, airline stocks are finally starting to catch up with the broader market. The next round of earnings results could help determine how long that rebound lasts.

Metro, Challenger to U.K.'s Banking Establishment, Drops a Third in Value

Metro Bank, which became Britain's first new lender in more than a century when it was launched by an American banker in 2010, lost over a third of its value Wednesday.

Sinclair, Known for Rightward Tilt, Hires Liberal Commentator

Ameshia Cross, a self-described progressive activist who worked for President Obama's re-election, will host the daily segment. It will be an alternative to the pro-Trump commentary of Boris Epshteyn.

Walmart to Drop Lawsuit Against Credit-Card Issuer Synchrony

Synchrony Financial said Walmart has agreed to dismiss a lawsuit against the bank that alleged it breached the terms of their long-running credit-card deal.

Boeing's Autonomous Taxi Takes Flight

Boeing said its prototype for an autonomous air taxi completed a first test flight, heating up a race among aerospace companies hoping to transform urban transit.

United Technologies Sees Sales Growth Ahead of Breakup

United Technologies said it expects its revenue and profit to rise this year as the industrial conglomerate works on breaking itself up into three businesses.

Comcast Lifted by Media and Broadband Growth

Comcast said its NBCUniversal media unit and high-speed internet business fueled growth in the fourth quarter. The company also raised its quarterly dividend.

China Regulator Closes Websites, Criticizes Tencent App

Regulators in China continued a crackdown on internet content by closing hundreds of websites and thousands of mobile apps and calling out tech titan Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s news app for spreading "vulgar" information.

Condé Nast to Put All Titles Behind Paywalls by Year-End

Magazine publisher Condé Nast said it would put all its titles behind paywalls by the end of the year, a move that underscores how critical it has become for major publishers to generate revenue beyond advertising.