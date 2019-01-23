Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 11:16am EST
P&G Raises Outlook After Another Quarter of Strong Sales

Procter & Gamble reported strong quarterly sales growth, continuing a streak of robust gains and prompting it to raise its outlook for the year. 

 
Airlines Face Next Test With Earnings

After a punishing 2018, airline stocks are finally starting to catch up with the broader market. The next round of earnings results could help determine how long that rebound lasts. 

 
Metro, Challenger to U.K.'s Banking Establishment, Drops a Third in Value

Metro Bank, which became Britain's first new lender in more than a century when it was launched by an American banker in 2010, lost over a third of its value Wednesday. 

 
Sinclair, Known for Rightward Tilt, Hires Liberal Commentator

Ameshia Cross, a self-described progressive activist who worked for President Obama's re-election, will host the daily segment. It will be an alternative to the pro-Trump commentary of Boris Epshteyn. 

 
Walmart to Drop Lawsuit Against Credit-Card Issuer Synchrony

Synchrony Financial said Walmart has agreed to dismiss a lawsuit against the bank that alleged it breached the terms of their long-running credit-card deal. 

 
Boeing's Autonomous Taxi Takes Flight

Boeing said its prototype for an autonomous air taxi completed a first test flight, heating up a race among aerospace companies hoping to transform urban transit. 

 
United Technologies Sees Sales Growth Ahead of Breakup

United Technologies said it expects its revenue and profit to rise this year as the industrial conglomerate works on breaking itself up into three businesses. 

 
Comcast Lifted by Media and Broadband Growth

Comcast said its NBCUniversal media unit and high-speed internet business fueled growth in the fourth quarter. The company also raised its quarterly dividend. 

 
China Regulator Closes Websites, Criticizes Tencent App

Regulators in China continued a crackdown on internet content by closing hundreds of websites and thousands of mobile apps and calling out tech titan Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s news app for spreading "vulgar" information. 

 
Condé Nast to Put All Titles Behind Paywalls by Year-End

Magazine publisher Condé Nast said it would put all its titles behind paywalls by the end of the year, a move that underscores how critical it has become for major publishers to generate revenue beyond advertising.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:30aEnBW open to partnerships in U.S. offshore wind expansion
RE
11:29aHuawei executive has strong case against extradition - Canadian envoy
RE
11:27aUK watchdog lays out oversight of cryptocurrencies
RE
11:26aCEOs sour on Trump policies, warn they hurt business, investment
RE
11:22aCoast Guard Presses for End to Shutdown as Missed Paychecks Stress Finances
DJ
11:19aOPEC cuts, outages give physical crude a New Year lift
RE
11:19aOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Change in Watersheds in Distress Approach
PU
11:18aRichmond Fed's Manufacturing Index Remains in Negative Territory in January
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : shares crash as risky mortgage bets raise cash call fears
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
3WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
4BAIDU : BAIDU : China's Baidu pledges to improve search service after complaint
5PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : PROCTER & GAMBLE : P&G Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Second Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.