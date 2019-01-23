Energy Company Likely to Attempt IPO Shutdown Workaround

New Fortress Energy will likely attempt using a workaround to go public, a move that could allow it to wriggle into the public markets in the midst of the partial U.S. government shutdown.

Verizon To Lay Off 7% of Media Group Staff

Verizon Communications Inc.'s beleaguered media group is laying off 7% of its staff and is focusing on fewer areas to revive its fortunes, according to people familiar with the matter.

Einhorn's Greenlight Hit by Investor Redemptions

Billionaire hedge-fund manager 's Inc. faced a wave of redemptions in recent months, pushing his assets below $3 billion.

IBM: Some Blue Sky for Big Blue

Growth remains elusive, but Big Blue's earnings projection enough to lift downtrodden stock.

Airlines Face Next Test With Earnings

After a punishing 2018, airline stocks are finally starting to catch up with the broader market. The next round of earnings results could help determine how long that rebound lasts.

United Tech's Profit Jumps on Aerospace Strength, Tax Savings

United Technologies said it expects its revenue and profit to rise this year as the industrial conglomerate works on breaking itself up into three businesses.

China Regulator Closes Websites, Criticizes Tencent App

Regulators in China continued a crackdown on internet content by closing hundreds of websites and thousands of mobile apps and calling out tech titan Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s news app for spreading "vulgar" information.

Hulu Raises Price of Live TV Service, Cuts Cost of Basic Plan

Hulu is lowering the price for its least expensive subscription plan while raising the cost of its live TV offering, a move that aims to bolster its subscriber numbers while increasing the margins on its most expensive plan.

Skin-Care Startup Drunk Elephant Seeks Possible $1 Billion Sale

Drunk Elephant, a skin-care startup with limited ingredients and premium prices, is exploring a sale that could value the young company at around $1 billion, said people familiar with the process.

P&G Raises Outlook After Another Quarter of Strong Sales

Procter & Gamble reported strong quarterly sales growth, continuing a streak of robust gains and prompting it to raise its outlook for the year.