News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

01/23/2019 | 09:16pm EST
U.S. Believes It Doesn't Need to Show 'Proof' Huawei Is a Spy Threat

The chairman of Huawei pushed back against claims his company conducts espionage for the Chinese government. But the U.S. says that Huawei's very structure makes the company a potential tool for espionage and thus a security threat. 

 
BuzzFeed to Cut 15% of Its Workforce

BuzzFeed is planning to lay off about 15% of its workforce, as the company seeks to reorient itself in a shifting digital-media landscape. 

 
Advocacy Groups Urge FTC to Pursue Facebook Breakup

Several advocacy groups are urging the FTC to seek a breakup of Facebook as the agency weighs possible penalties against the social media company for privacy violations. 

 
Hydro One and Avista Terminate Deal

Hydro One has terminated its planned purchase of Avista after the deal encountered multiple regulatory setbacks in the U.S. 

 
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Fires Executive for Conduct Violation

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Wednesday that it fired a high-ranking executive for unspecified personal behavior that violated the drugmaker's code of conduct. 

 
Ford Swings to a Loss, Misses Analysts' Profit Estimates

Ford's fourth-quarter operating income dropped 28% amid worsening losses in China and Europe, underscoring the pressure on the auto maker's stout U.S. business as Chief Executive Jim Hackett tries to revitalize the company. 

 
Biotech Firm Files to Go Public With Workaround Amid IPO Freeze

Gossamer Bio has filed to go public using a rare workaround that would let it wriggle into the public markets in the midst of the government shutdown, and an energy company is likely to make the same move soon. 

 
Verizon To Lay Off 7% of Media Group Staff

Verizon Communications Inc.'s beleaguered media group is laying off 7% of its staff and is focusing on fewer areas to revive its fortunes, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Einhorn's Greenlight Hit by Investor Redemptions

Billionaire hedge-fund manager 's Inc. faced a wave of redemptions in recent months, pushing his assets below $3 billion. 

 
All American Oil & Gas Proposes Sale to Lender

All American Oil & Gas Inc., blaming the recent drop in energy prices, has negotiated a purchase offer with its biggest lender instead of using the bankruptcy process to reorganize under its existing owners.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
