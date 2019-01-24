Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 05:16am EST
Ghosn Resigns as Renault CEO Amid Detainment in Japan

Renault Chief Executive and Chairman Carlos Ghosn has resigned. The French car maker's board is meeting Thursday to replace him, removing an obstacle to a sustainable relationship with Nissan. 

 
Why Renault Wants a Corporate Diplomat to Replace Ghosn

French auto maker Renault's likely new chairman faces market expectations so low he may be able to exceed them. 

 
U.S. Believes It Doesn't Need to Show 'Proof' Huawei Is a Spy Threat

The chairman of Huawei pushed back against claims his company conducts espionage for the Chinese government. But the U.S. says that Huawei's very structure makes the company a potential tool for espionage and thus a security threat. 

 
Tropicana in Glass Bottles? Big Brands to Test Refillable Containers

Procter & Gamble, Nestlé, PepsiCo and other companies will test selling their products in reusable containers to address concerns about plastic waste. 

 
BuzzFeed to Cut 15% of Its Workforce

BuzzFeed is planning to lay off about 15% of its workforce, as the company seeks to reorient itself in a shifting digital-media landscape. 

 
Advocacy Groups Urge FTC to Pursue Facebook Breakup

Several advocacy groups are urging the FTC to seek a breakup of Facebook as the agency weighs possible penalties against the social media company for privacy violations. 

 
Hydro One and Avista Terminate Deal

Hydro One has terminated its planned purchase of Avista after the deal encountered multiple regulatory setbacks in the U.S. 

 
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Fires Executive for Conduct Violation

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Wednesday that it fired a high-ranking executive for unspecified personal behavior that violated the drugmaker's code of conduct. 

 
Ford Swings to a Loss, Misses Analysts' Profit Estimates

Ford's fourth-quarter operating income dropped 28% amid worsening losses in China and Europe, underscoring the pressure on the auto maker's stout U.S. business as Chief Executive Jim Hackett tries to revitalize the company. 

 
Biotech Firm Files to Go Public With Workaround Amid IPO Freeze

Gossamer Bio has filed to go public using a rare workaround that would let it wriggle into the public markets in the midst of the government shutdown, and an energy company is likely to make the same move soon.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59aMajority of EU trade agreements will be replicated by Brexit day - UK minister
RE
05:58aPrince Charles's charity to stop taking Huawei donations
RE
05:55aJapan central bank deploys indicator 'heat map' to track exports amid risks
RE
05:51aOil rises after U.S. threat of sanctions on Venezuela crude
RE
05:48aBig food, consumer goods firms join TerraCycle's Loop waste-free shopping platform
RE
05:46aBoE's Carney says UK businesses unprepared for no-deal Brexit
RE
05:45aChina, After Years of Market Meddling, Tries a Lighter Touch
DJ
05:42aRUSSIA : no OPEC, non-OPEC meeting proposed over Venezuela turmoil
RE
05:35aGloomy data shoves euro lower ahead of ECB meeting
RE
05:30aEUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Cautiously Higher As Investors Await ECB Conference
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Chip supplier TI misses revenue estimates as Chinese demand dips
2STMICROELECTRONICS : STMICROELECTRONICS : Reports Q4 and FY 2018 Financial Results
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft says Bing search engine blocked in China
4German finance ministry in talks with Commerzbank, Cerberus - FAZ
5Italy sets up no-deal Brexit measures for financial institutions

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.