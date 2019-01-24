Ghosn Resigns as Renault CEO Amid Detainment in Japan

Chief Executive and Chairman Carlos Ghosn has resigned. Renault's board is meeting Thursday to replace him, removing an obstacle to a sustainable relationship with Nissan.

Huawei Brushes Off Western Concerns as It Unveils 5G Chipset

Huawei unveiled a chipset for its coming folding smartphone and other 5G devices, as it pushes to be a global leader in the next-generation technology despite a growing backlash from Western governments.

Microsoft's Bing Search Engine Disappears in China

Microsoft's Bing is no longer accessible in China, the company said, a development that comes as Beijing tightens its grip on the internet and as tensions brew between the U.S. and China over trade and technology.

Intel CEO Pick, Chip Supplies Shadow Earnings: What to Watch

Intel is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings after the market closes Thursday. Here's what you need to know.

Why Renault Wants a Corporate Diplomat to Replace Ghosn

French auto maker Renault's likely new chairman faces market expectations so low he may be able to exceed them.

China's Silk Road Fund Denies It Has Been in Talks With Japan Display

China's state-owned Silk Road Fund denied a series of recent reports including by The Wall Street Journal that it has been in talks with struggling smartphone-screen panel maker Japan Display over a potential investment.

Bing, Baidu and a Big Mess for Chinese Search Engines

Internet users are wondering why Microsoft-owned Bing has suddenly become inaccessible in China. The sector faces some bigger questions. Even Baidu, the market leader, is in trouble.

Ford Swings to a Loss, Misses Analysts' Profit Estimates

Ford's operating income dropped amid worsening losses in China and Europe, underscoring the pressure on the auto maker's U.S. business.

BuzzFeed to Cut 15% of Its Workforce

BuzzFeed is planning to lay off about 15% of its workforce, as the company seeks to reorient itself in a shifting digital-media landscape.

Advocacy Groups Urge FTC to Pursue Facebook Breakup

Several advocacy groups are urging the FTC to seek a breakup of Facebook as the agency weighs possible penalties against the social media company for privacy violations.