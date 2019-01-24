American, Southwest Report Optimism Despite Shutdown Worries

American and Southwest said they would likely grow their revenues in the first quarter, allaying concerns that the shutdown had crimped demand for air travel.

Curtain Falls on Carlos Ghosn's Reign Atop Renault

The resignation of Renault's Carlos Ghosn brings down the curtain on a long career that made him a symbol of globalization's sprawl as well as its pitfalls.

Beauty Brands Picks Founders' Rescue Offer as Lead Bid

Beauty Brands is moving ahead with an offer from the retailer's founders, who have offered $4.65 million to purchase more than a dozen stores out of bankruptcy.

Home-Builder Stocks Bounce Back as Mortgage Rates Slide

Shares of home builders battered during 2018 have soared so far this year, an optimistic sign for the U.S. economy.

Bristol-Myers Reports Higher Sales but Another Lung-Cancer Setback

Bristol-Myers Squibb said its fourth-quarter revenue rose on sales of key drugs, but it suffered another setback entering the market to treat newly diagnosed lung-cancer patients.

Airbus CEO Calls Brexit Talks a 'Disgrace'

One of Europe's biggest companies sharpened its threat to move operations out of the U.K. if politicians couldn't negotiate a deal to leave the European Union in an orderly fashion.

Tencent Wins Approval For Two Titles After Gaming Freeze

Videogame maker Tencent won approval for two of its games from Chinese regulators following the end of a regulatory freeze on new gaming licenses that lasted most of last year.

IAG Grounds Deal Hopes for Norwegian Air

Anyone who bought Norwegian Air stock in the last six months wasn't investing in an airline, but gambling on a deal. It was a risky bet, and it didn't pay off.

Huawei Brushes Off Western Concerns as It Unveils 5G Chipset

Huawei unveiled a chipset for its coming folding smartphone and other 5G devices, as it pushes to be a global leader in the next-generation technology despite a growing backlash from Western governments.

Microsoft's Bing Service Interrupted in China

Users have been unable to access Microsoft search engine Bing in China, a development that comes as Beijing tightens its grip on the internet.