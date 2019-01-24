Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

01/24/2019 | 11:16pm EST
Canada Envoy 'Misspoke' on Huawei Executive's Legal Case

Canada's chief envoy to China said he misspoke when commenting on the strong legal case Huawei Technologies' chief financial officer had in fighting a potential extradition request from the U.S. 

 
Starbucks Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations

Starbucks boosted sales at U.S. cafes around the end of the year, beating expectations for the second consecutive quarter. 

 
PG&E Shares Jump After California Clears Company in 2017 Fire

Investigators said the Tubbs Fire was caused by a private electrical system near a residential structure, ending speculation that PG&E might have been liable for the blaze. 

 
Intel Projects Slower Revenue Growth This Year

Intel's revenue rose 9% in the latest period, capping a year of record results, but the chip maker missed sales targets and projected slower growth for this year. 

 
Creditors Say Lampert Reaped Billions but Left Sears Insolvent

Sears Chairman Edward Lampert and his hedge fund ESL Investments deployed stock buybacks, spinoffs and dividends to rake in billions of dollars while stripping the company of assets and cash, say the retailer's creditors. 

 
América Móvil Buys Telefónica's Operations in 2 Nations

The Mexican telecommunications company owned by billionaire Carlos Slim said it has bought the Guatemalan operations of Telefónica SA, and agreed to acquire the Spanish company's business in El Salvador, for a total of $648 million. 

 
Spice Maker McCormick Sees Sluggish Sales Growth in 2019

In addition to the weaker sales and profit expectations, the company reported a weaker-than-expected fourth quarter performance, which helped drive its shares down. 

 
BlueMountain Seeks to Replace PG&E's Board

A hedge fund that recently raised its stake in PG&E Corp.'s stock is pushing to oust the California utility's board of directors and says the shares, now trading around $14, could be worth more than $50 with the right corporate governance. 

 
In Chip Surge, Good News Is Relative

Downtrodden semiconductor stocks get strong bounce as outlooks aren't as bad as feared. 

 
Teradyne Finance Chief to Retire Following Strong Quarter

The news comes a day after the North Reading, Mass.-based maker of automation equipment reported fourth-quarter revenue of $520 million, up 8.6% from the same quarter of 2017.

