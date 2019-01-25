PG&E Shares Jump After California Clears Company in 2017 Fire

Investigators said the Tubbs Fire was caused by a private electrical system near a residential structure, ending speculation that PG&E might have been liable for the blaze.

Brands Invent New Lines for Only Amazon to Sell

Amazon.com is asking consumer-goods companies to create brands exclusively for it after finding that it is too costly and time-consuming to develop them on its own.

Facebook Has Got the Wrong Kind of Friends

Confounding the skeptics, Facebook's social network continues to grow. Bigger isn't always better, though.

Major Mobile Carrier Halts Huawei Purchases Amid Security Concerns

The world's biggest mobile carrier outside China said it is temporarily halting purchases of some components made by Huawei, posing a threat to the Chinese company's growth and delivering another blow to its reputation.

Colgate-Palmolive's Revenue Falls

Colgate-Palmolive expects earnings to fall in 2019 amid higher raw material prices and global economic uncertainty.

Canada Envoy 'Misspoke' on Huawei Executive's Legal Case

Canada's chief envoy to China said he misspoke when commenting on the strong legal case Huawei Technologies' chief financial officer had in fighting a potential extradition request from the U.S.

Starbucks Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations

Starbucks boosted sales at U.S. cafes around the end of the year, beating expectations for the second consecutive quarter.

Intel Projects Slower Revenue Growth This Year

Intel's revenue rose 9% in the latest period, capping a year of record results, but the chip maker missed sales targets and projected slower growth for this year.

Creditors Say Lampert Reaped Billions but Left Sears Insolvent

Sears Chairman Edward Lampert and his hedge fund ESL Investments deployed stock buybacks, spinoffs and dividends to rake in billions of dollars while stripping the company of assets and cash, say the retailer's creditors.

This Macau Family Saga Remains a Big Gamble

A winner seems to have emerged from a long-running power struggle within the family of gambling tycoon Stanley Ho. Investors still shouldn't bet all their chips that everything is settled.