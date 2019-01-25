Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

01/25/2019 | 03:16pm EST
YouTube to Curb Referrals to Conspiracy Theories, False Claims

YouTube said it will stop recommending as many videos that feature conspiracy theories and other false claims, moving to address longstanding criticism that the platform's algorithms help spread disinformation. 

 
Advertising Giant WPP Asked Ex-CEO Sorrell to Repay Expenses

Martin Sorrell resigned as CEO of WPP nine months ago following a company probe into his conduct, but his feud continues with the ad giant, which is scrutinizing expenses he incurred over several years. 

 
Around 200 People Missing After Dam Bursts in Brazil

About 200 people are missing after a dam belonging to Brazilian iron-ore giant Vale SA burst and flooded an area around the town of Brumadinho in the state of Minas Gerais with mud, according to firefighters working to rescue victims of the accident. 

 
Italy Sends Gucci Owner a Nearly $1.6 Billion Tax Bill

According to Italian tax authorities, Kering's Swiss subsidiary, Luxury Goods International, was conducting business in Italy and should have paid taxes based on that activity in 2011-17. 

 
GE Reworks Wabtec Deal to Raise More Cash for Itself

General Electric Co. amended the structure of its planned spinoff and merger its transportation division with Wabtec Corp., giving itself a larger stake that it said it plans eventually to sell. 

 
Colgate-Palmolive's Sales Decline

Colgate-Palmolive reported that its top line declined in the fourth quarter, and its chief executive said he expects earnings to fall in 2019 amid higher raw-material prices and global economic uncertainty. 

 
Pension Losses Could Hit Companies Like AT&T and Verizon Hard

The stock-market tumble late last year could punish earnings at companies such as Verizon Communications and AT&T because of how they account for fluctuations in their pension plans. 

 
Drug Maker AbbVie Swings to Loss on Charge from Stemcentrx Deal

Competition from lower-cost copies of Abbvie's top-selling drug and a $4.1 charge billion related to the Stemcentrx acquisition weighed on the company's latest quarterly financial results. 

 
PG&E Shares Jump After California Clears Company in 2017 Fire

Investigators said the Tubbs Fire was caused by a private electrical system near a residential structure, ending speculation that PG&E might have been liable for the blaze. 

 
Brands Invent New Lines for Only Amazon to Sell

Amazon.com is asking consumer-goods companies to create brands exclusively for it after finding that it is too costly and time-consuming to develop them on its own.

