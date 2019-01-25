Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 07:16pm EST
YouTube to Curb Referrals to Conspiracy Theories, False Claims

YouTube said it will stop recommending as many videos that feature conspiracy theories and other false claims, moving to address longstanding criticism that the platform's algorithms help spread disinformation. 

 
Advertising Giant WPP Asked Ex-CEO Sorrell to Repay Expenses

Martin Sorrell resigned as CEO of WPP nine months ago following a company probe into his conduct, but his feud continues with the ad giant, which is scrutinizing expenses he incurred over several years. 

 
Around 200 People Missing After Dam Bursts in Brazil

About 200 people are missing after a dam belonging to Brazilian miner Vale burst in the southeast of the country, engulfing homes, cars, and the company's own offices in a sea of waste sludge. 

 
Italy Sends Gucci Owner a Nearly $1.6 Billion Tax Bill

According to Italian tax authorities, Kering's Swiss subsidiary, Luxury Goods International, was conducting business in Italy and should have paid taxes based on that activity in 2011-17. 

 
GE Reworks Wabtec Deal to Raise More Cash for Itself

General Electric Co. amended the structure of its planned spinoff and merger its transportation division with Wabtec Corp., giving itself a larger stake that it said it plans eventually to sell. 

 
Colgate-Palmolive's Sales Decline

Colgate-Palmolive reported that its top line declined in the fourth quarter, and its chief executive said he expects earnings to fall in 2019 amid higher raw-material prices and global economic uncertainty. 

 
Pension Losses Could Hit Companies Like AT&T and Verizon Hard

The stock-market tumble late last year could punish earnings at companies such as Verizon Communications and AT&T because of how they account for fluctuations in their pension plans. 

 
Drug Maker AbbVie Swings to Loss on Charge from Stemcentrx Deal

Competition from lower-cost copies of Abbvie's top-selling drug and a $4.1 charge billion related to the Stemcentrx acquisition weighed on the company's latest quarterly financial results. 

 
PG&E Shares Jump After California Clears Company in 2017 Fire

Investigators said the Tubbs Fire was caused by a private electrical system near a residential structure, ending speculation that PG&E might have been liable for the blaze. 

 
Brands Invent New Lines for Only Amazon to Sell

Amazon.com is asking consumer-goods companies to create brands exclusively for it after finding that it is too costly and time-consuming to develop them on its own.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:18pTAKE FIVE : Time for a break? World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
07:46pTrump, Congress Reach Deal to Reopen Government for Three Weeks--6th Update
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:15pU.S. ECONOMY LOST AT LEAST $6 BILLION TO GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN : S&p
RE
06:59pTrump, Congress Reach Deal to Reopen Government for Three Weeks--5th Update
DJ
06:57pCanada union calls for boycott of GM Mexico-made vehicles
RE
06:33pU.S. says it will exert economic muscle to support Venezuela's Guaido
RE
06:29pCENTRAL BANK POLICY TIGHTENING : damned if they do, damned if they don't
RE
06:20pRALPH DOMMERMUTH : In German 5G poker game, Dommermuth yet to go all in
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Zuckerberg to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger - New York Times
2FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP : Freddie Mac Prices $697 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-C03
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : The 5 Coolest Things On Earth This Week
4WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP : WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS : LP Announces Fourth Quarter Distribution
5VALE : VALE : Around 200 People Missing, Seven Dead, After Dam Bursts in Brazil -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.