News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

01/27/2019 | 09:16pm EST
U.S. Removes Rusal From Sanctions List

The Treasury Department removed Russian aluminum company Rusal from its sanctions list after a blacklisted billionaire and close ally of President Vladimir Putin delivered on a promised plan to divest his majority ownership stake, the office said. 

 
U.S. Pension Insurer Slams Lampert Bid for Sears

The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. says in bankruptcy court that a $1.7 billion funding gap should sink Chairman Edward Lampert's efforts to buy out the chain. It's the latest and most influential creditor to oppose the sale. 

 
Universal Music Sale Puts Resurgent Industry on the Market

Vivendi's plans to sell half of Universal, the world's biggest music company, will allow it to cash in on the music-streaming revolution and give potential investors the chance to participate in the resurgent industry. 

 
Google, Amazon Seek Foothold in Electricity as Home Automation Grows

Google and Amazon.com are seeking ways to expand smart speakers, internet-connected thermostats and other devices to harvest data about consumers' energy use. 

 
Albert J. Dunlap, Cost-Slashing Sunbeam CEO, Dies at Age 81

Albert J. Dunlap, who earned the nickname "Chainsaw Al" for eliminating thousands of jobs before getting the ax himself as CEO of Sunbeam, died Friday at the age of 81. 

 
Apple Can't Just Phone It In

Although Apple has already lowered expectations ahead of Tuesday's earnings report, the risk of disappointment remains high. 

 
Walgreens Is Big Winner at Auction for Shopko's Pharmacy Assets

About 20 other companies, including Albertsons and CVS, were also named successful bidders for additional pharmacy assets of the bankrupt merchandise retailer. 

 
YouTube to Curb Referrals to Conspiracy Theories, False Claims

YouTube said it will stop recommending as many videos that feature conspiracy theories and other false claims, moving to address longstanding criticism that the platform's algorithms help spread disinformation. 

 
Advertising Giant WPP Asked Ex-CEO Sorrell to Repay Expenses

Martin Sorrell resigned as CEO of WPP nine months ago following a company probe into his conduct, but his feud continues with the ad giant, which is scrutinizing expenses he incurred over several years. 

 
Around 200 People Missing, Seven Dead, After Dam Bursts in Brazil

Rescue workers raced Friday to find around 200 people feared buried under mud in southeastern Brazil after a dam belonging to miner Vale burst, engulfing homes, cars, and the company's own offices.

