News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

01/27/2019 | 11:16pm EST
U.S. Removes Rusal From Sanctions List

The Treasury Department removed Russian aluminum company Rusal from its sanctions list after a blacklisted billionaire and close ally of President Vladimir Putin delivered on a promised plan to divest his majority ownership stake, the office said. 

 
U.S. Pension Insurer Slams Lampert Bid for Sears

The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. says a $1.7 billion funding gap should sink Chairman Edward Lampert's efforts to buy out the chain. It's the latest and most influential creditor to oppose the sale. 

 
Versum Materials, Entegris Near Stock-Swap Merger Deal

Versum Materials is in advanced talks to combine with Entegris, in a deal that would unite two chemical companies that make critical components for the semiconductor industry. 

 
Universal Music Sale Puts Resurgent Industry on the Market

Vivendi's plans to sell half of Universal, the world's biggest music company, will allow it to cash in on the music-streaming revolution and give potential investors the chance to participate in the resurgent industry. 

 
Pfizer Pivots to Cancer Drugs for Growth

Pfizer is seeking a new round of growth by treating cancer and is among the big pharmaceutical companies trying to expand in oncology. 

 
Google, Amazon Seek Foothold in Electricity as Home Automation Grows

Google and Amazon.com are seeking ways to expand smart speakers, internet-connected thermostats and other devices to harvest data about consumers' energy use. 

 
Albert J. Dunlap, Cost-Slashing Sunbeam CEO, Dies at Age 81

Albert J. Dunlap, who earned the nickname "Chainsaw Al" for eliminating thousands of jobs before getting the ax himself as CEO of Sunbeam, died Friday at the age of 81. 

 
Apple Can't Just Phone It In

Although Apple has already lowered expectations ahead of Tuesday's earnings report, the risk of disappointment remains high. 

 
Walgreens Is Big Winner at Auction for Shopko's Pharmacy Assets

About 20 other companies, including Albertsons and CVS, were also named successful bidders for additional pharmacy assets of the bankrupt merchandise retailer. 

 
Former Tesco Subsidiary Executive Acquitted in Fraud Case

Carl Rogberg, a former U.K. financial director of Tesco Stores Ltd., faced charges of fraud and false accounting stemming from an investigation launched by the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office.

