News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

01/28/2019 | 07:16am EST
SEC Investigates Nissan Over Carlos Ghosn's Pay Disclosures

The SEC is investigating Nissan in connection with former Chairman Carlos Ghosn's pay disclosures, requesting documents from both the car maker and Mr. Ghosn. 

 
Vale Faces Spiralling Losses After Brazil Dam Collapse

Vale said it had suspended dividend payments and share buybacks as the miner faces spiralling losses over its dam that burst leaving hundreds of people missing and presumed dead in southeast Brazil. 

 
Manufacturers Take Sales Hit in China

U.S. companies that bet heavily on China's expansion are watching that opportunity shrink, as Chinese demand for U.S. goods weakens and U.S. factories' export activity declines. 

 
Subaru Restarts Japan Production After Defect Prompted Shutdown

Subaru restarted production at two factories that account for most of its global output after a nearly two-week shutdown related to a power-steering defect. 

 
Risky Companies Aren't Likely to Crash The Economy

Rapid growth in debt foreshadows recessions, but corporate debt alone might not be so bad. 

 
U.S. Removes Rusal From Sanctions List

The Treasury Department removed Russian aluminum company Rusal from its sanctions list after a blacklisted billionaire and close ally of President Vladimir Putin delivered on a promised plan to divest his majority ownership stake, the office said. 

 
U.S. Pension Insurer Slams Lampert Bid for Sears

The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. says a $1.7 billion funding gap should sink Chairman Edward Lampert's efforts to buy out the chain. It's the latest and most influential creditor to oppose the sale. 

 
Versum Materials, Entegris Announce Stock-Swap Merger Deal

Versum Materials said it plans to combine with Entegris in a merger that unites two chemical companies that make critical components for the semiconductor industry. 

 
Universal Music Sale Puts Resurgent Industry on the Market

Vivendi's plans to sell half of Universal, the world's biggest music company, will allow it to cash in on the music-streaming revolution and give potential investors the chance to participate in the resurgent industry. 

 
Pfizer Pivots to Cancer Drugs for Growth

Pfizer is seeking a new round of growth by treating cancer and is among the big pharmaceutical companies trying to expand in oncology.

