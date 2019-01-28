Guess to Bring Back Former Executive as Next CEO

Guess plans to hire a former top executive at the company to serve as its next chief executive as the retailer tries to pull off a turnaround.

Nvidia Lowers Guidance on Weakness in China, Cloud Computing

Nvidia lowered its quarterly revenue outlook by $500 million because of what it said was weakening demand in China and a rocky cloud-computing business, a revision that sent its already beleaguered shares down further.

Caterpillar's Profit Outlook Dims as China Slows

Caterpillar set lower-than-expected profit targets for 2019, as China's slowing economy and higher material and transportation costs weighed on the machinery giant

Lenders to Bankrupt Waypoint Leasing Submit Purchase Offers

Several lenders to Waypoint Leasing Holdings, a helicopter-leasing business focused on serving offshore oil drillers, have made bids for different portions of the bankrupt company's operations.

Tesco Says Up to 9,000 Jobs May Be at Risk From Restructuring Plan

Tesco said Monday that up to 9,000 of its employees' jobs could be at risk, as the U.K. grocer plans to close fresh-food counters at 90 of its stores as part of a turnaround.

Facebook Opens New Fronts to Combat Political Interference

Facebook is planning a dedicated effort to fend off interference in the European Union's parliamentary election campaign this spring, part of a broader effort to defend against political interference.

SEC Investigates Nissan Over Carlos Ghosn's Pay Disclosures

The SEC is investigating Nissan in connection with former Chairman Carlos Ghosn's pay disclosures, requesting documents from both the car maker and Mr. Ghosn.

Vale Faces Spiraling Losses After Brazil Dam Collapse

Vale's shares plunged at the start of trading Monday as the iron mining company faces spiraling losses after a dam burst at one of its mines in southeast Brazil, leaving at least 60 people dead and hundreds missing.

Ben & Jerry's Eliminating Plastic Spoons, Straws at Stores

Ben & Jerry's, a unit of Unilever, said that it is moving away from single-use plastic.

Companies Plan for Tariffs, More Paperwork in Case of 'No-Deal' Brexit

Executives at British and European companies are rushing to prepare hundreds of millions of additional customs declarations; they are overhauling customer contracts; and, girding for potentially billions in new taxes. All for a scenario that may never happen: the "no-deal" Brexit.