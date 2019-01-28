U.S. Levels Criminal Charges Against China's Huawei

The Trump administration unveiled a sweeping set of actions-including criminal charges-against Huawei Technologies in its latest salvo against the telecom giant, with authorities unsealing a set of indictments just days before U.S.-China trade talks are set to resume.

U.S. to Place Sanctions on Venezuela's State-Owned Oil Company

The U.S. imposed sanctions against Venezuela's state oil giant Petróleos de Venezuela, hitting the country's main export in a move to cripple the Nicolás Maduro government and empower opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

Brazil to Pursue Criminal Charges Against Vale After Deadly Disaster

Brazil's top prosecutor said she would pursue criminal charges against executives at Vale SA, the world's largest iron-ore miner, and the government said it was ordering inspections at dams across the country after a deadly disaster at one the company owned.

Wynn Resorts to Settle Nevada Regulator's Probe

Wynn Resorts would pay a fine but wouldn't lose the ability to operate its Las Vegas casinos as part of a proposed settlement with the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Snap Names Interim CFO

Snap Inc. named its chief accountant Lara Sweet as its interim finance boss, taking over for Tim Stone who has spent less than a year at the company.

As PG&E Preps for Bankruptcy, Professionals Eye Fee Bonanza

PG&E's planned bankruptcy to deal with liabilities from California wildfires will be long and costly-and it may bring little relief from legal troubles stemming from its safety record.

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Sell Anatomical Pathology Business for $1.1 Billion

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) on Monday announced a deal to sell its Anatomical Pathology business to PHC Holdings Corp.

Bank Deal Shows Impact of 2018 Law

The merger of TCF Financial and Chemical Financial, announced Monday, was encouraged by a law signed by President Trump last year that relaxes regulations of midsize banks.

Nvidia Lowers Guidance on Weakness in China, Cloud Computing

Nvidia lowered its quarterly revenue outlook by $500 million because of what it said was weakening demand in China and a rocky cloud-computing business, a revision that sent its already beleaguered shares down further.

Caterpillar's Profit Outlook Dims as China Slows

Caterpillar set lower-than-expected profit targets for 2019, as China's slowing economy and higher material and transportation costs weighed on the machinery giant