TPG Telecom Abandons Plans for Mobile Network Using Huawei Equipment

An Australian company's plan to build a $1 billion mobile telecoms network has collapsed after Canberra blocked use of equipment made by China's Huawei Technologies on national security grounds

Whirlpool Posts Drop in Fourth-Quarter Sales

Results were hurt by weakness in Whirlpool's Europe, Middle East and Africa region despite higher sales in North America. Shares fell in after-hours trading.

Snap Names Interim CFO

Snap Inc. named its chief accountant Lara Sweet as its interim finance boss, taking over for Tim Stone who has spent less than a year at the company.

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Sell Anatomical Pathology Business for $1.1 Billion

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) on Monday announced a deal to sell its Anatomical Pathology business to PHC Holdings Corp.

As PG&E Preps for Bankruptcy, Professionals Eye Fee Bonanza

PG&E's planned bankruptcy to deal with liabilities from California wildfires will be long and costly-and it may bring little relief from legal troubles stemming from its safety record.

U.S. Levels Criminal Charges Against China's Huawei

The Trump administration unveiled a sweeping set of criminal charges against China's Huawei Technologies in its latest salvo against the telecom giant just days before U.S.-China trade talks are set to resume.

Wynn Resorts to Settle Nevada Regulator's Probe

Wynn Resorts executives turned a blind eye as Steve Wynn over more than a decade was accused of sexually assaulting or harassing cocktail servers, salon workers and flight attendants employed by his casino empire, according to allegations contained in a regulator's report.

U.S. Places Sanctions on Venezuela's Oil Industry

The U.S. imposed sanctions on Venezuela's state-owned oil giant in a dramatic move designed to empower the opposition and cripple the government of President Nicolás Maduro by preventing the proceeds of U.S. crude sales returning to Caracas.

Bank Deal Shows Impact of 2018 Law

The merger of TCF Financial and Chemical Financial, announced Monday, was encouraged by a law signed by President Trump last year that relaxes regulations of midsize banks.

Lenders to Bankrupt Waypoint Leasing Submit Purchase Offers

Several lenders to Waypoint Leasing Holdings, a helicopter-leasing business focused on serving offshore oil drillers, have made bids for different portions of the bankrupt company's operations.