Apple Bug Enables Eavesdropping on FaceTime Users

Apple scrambled to fix a bug in its FaceTime video-chat system that lets callers eavesdrop on users of iPhones, iPads, and Macs, an embarrassing setback for a company that has touted its commitment to privacy.

TPG Telecom Abandons Plans for Mobile Network Using Huawei Equipment

An Australian company's plan to build a $1 billion mobile telecoms network has collapsed after Canberra blocked use of equipment made by China's Huawei Technologies on national security grounds

U.S. Levels Criminal Charges Against China's Huawei

The Trump administration unveiled a sweeping set of criminal charges against China's Huawei Technologies in its latest salvo against the telecom giant just days before U.S.-China trade talks are set to resume.

U.S. to Huawei: Don't Lie to Your Bank

Prosecutors alleged that Huawei, its financial chief and other company employees engaged in a long-running scheme to deceive global banks and the U.S. government about its business ties to Iran, according to a 13-count indictment unsealed in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Yum Brands Opens Search for New CFO

The promotion puts Mr. Gibbs in charge of the fast-food giant's biggest brands, including the global operations of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. He will continue to serve as CFO until the Louisville, Ky., company finds a successor.

Whirlpool Posts Drop in Fourth-Quarter Sales

Results were hurt by weakness in Whirlpool's Europe, Middle East and Africa region despite higher sales in North America. Shares fell in after-hours trading.

Snap Names Interim CFO

Snap Inc. named its chief accountant Lara Sweet as its interim finance boss, taking over for Tim Stone who has spent less than a year at the company.

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Sell Anatomical Pathology Business for $1.1 Billion

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) on Monday announced a deal to sell its Anatomical Pathology business to PHC Holdings Corp.

As PG&E Preps for Bankruptcy, Professionals Eye Fee Bonanza

PG&E's planned bankruptcy to deal with liabilities from California wildfires will be long and costly-and it may bring little relief from legal troubles stemming from its safety record.

Wynn Resorts to Settle Regulator's Sexual-Misconduct Probe

Wynn Resorts executives turned a blind eye as Steve Wynn over more than a decade was accused of sexually assaulting or harassing cocktail servers, salon workers and flight attendants employed by his casino empire, according to allegations contained in a regulator's report.