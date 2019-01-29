GameStop Ends Search for a Buyer, Shares Plunge

GameStop has ended plans to sell itself after being in talks with prospective buyers for several months, prompting investors who had been betting on a deal to sell off shares.

Canada Gets Formal U.S. Extradition Request for Huawei CFO

Canada said Tuesday it received a formal request from the U.S. for the extradition of Huawei Technologies Co.'s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou.

PG&E Files for Bankruptcy After California Wildfires

PG&E filed for bankruptcy as it struggles with potential liabilities from its role in California's wildfires, triggering one of the most complex reorganization cases in years.

U.S. Suit Against Qualcomm Over Patent Tactics Reaches Endgame

Closing arguments are taking place in the federal government's suit against Qualcomm over patent licensing, the final stage in a trial that could upend a business model vital to the chip maker's success in the smartphone era.

Verizon's Profit Stung by Oath Restructuring

Verizon's core wireless business continues to add customers in the crowded U.S. market, but quarterly profit was hit by charges related to a restructuring in its struggling media business.

Pfizer Results Hurt by Pricing Challenges

Pfizer reported a fourth-quarter loss as the pharmaceutical company faced pricing challenges in the U.S. and tougher generic competition.

Five People Arrested After Brazil's Vale Dam Collapse

Brazilian police arrested five people in connection with the deadly collapse of a dam owned by iron-ore producer Vale, including employees of the mining company. Close to 300 people are still missing and feared dead.

3M Lowers Profit Outlook for 2019

3M lowered its profit outlook for this year, becoming the latest company to flag slowing sales in China. The maker of Post-it Notes, however, beat revenue and profit expectations in the latest quarter.

Takeda's Dengue Vaccine Works Safely, Company Says

Takeda said Tuesday a key trial showed its dengue vaccine protected children against the tropical disease, raising hopes that a new weapon against the mosquito-borne infection without safety concerns could be approaching.

Harley-Davidson's Retail Motorcycle Sales Fall Again

Harley-Davidson said sales of its motorcycles fell again last year amid weak demand for the company's products in the U.S. market.