Apple Posts Drop in Quarterly Revenue and Profit

Apple Inc. posted a quarterly decline in both revenue and profit, the first time in more than a decade for the December quarter, underlining its need to reignite slowing iPhone sales and get more growth from services.

Defense Firms Expect Higher Spending

U.S. defense executives expect the Pentagon to boost spending further, potentially ending months of uncertainty about the government's plans that has spooked investors.

FTC Approves Staples-Essendant Merger in Split Decision

A Federal Trade Commission led by all new commissioners saw its first partisan split in a merger case, as the regulator's Republican majority allowed office-supply giant Staples to acquire wholesaler Essendant, over Democratic objections.

NYSE, Nasdaq Rival Aims to Shed Light on Fee Profits

Brokerage firms and banks have complained for years about rising fees at big stock exchanges. Now, they are getting a glimpse of the potential profits the exchanges could be making from them.

GameStop Ends Search for a Buyer, Shares Plunge

GameStop has ended plans to sell itself after being in talks with prospective buyers for several months, prompting investors who had been betting on a deal to sell off shares.

Chinese Customers Power LVMH

China's well-heeled shoppers in the fourth quarter splurged on Louis Vuitton, Dior and other luxury brands owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Canada Gets Formal U.S. Extradition Request for Huawei CFO

Canada said Tuesday it received a formal request from the U.S. for the extradition of Huawei Technologies Co.'s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou.

PG&E Files for Bankruptcy, Setting Up Complex Restructuring Case

PG&E filed for bankruptcy as it struggles with potential liabilities from its role in California's wildfires. The process is expected to have wide-ranging implications.

3M Lowers Profit Outlook for 2019

3M lowered its profit outlook for this year, becoming the latest company to flag slowing sales in China. The maker of Post-it Notes, however, beat revenue and profit expectations in the latest quarter.

Five Arrested After Brazil's Vale Dam Collapse

Brazilian police arrested five people in connection with the deadly collapse of a dam owned by iron-ore producer Vale, including employees of the mining company. Close to 300 people are still missing and feared dead.