Airlines Cancel Flights as Arctic Chill Bears Down on Midwest

More than a thousand flights are being grounded as a blast of arctic air barrels over the Midwest, bringing with it temperatures too low for airfield workers to load bags or get planes ready for takeoff.

Chevron CIO Says Technology Triggers Faster Human Decisions

In addition to overseeing information technology for the company's nearly 52,000 employees, Bill Braun is working to assess and validate cutting-edge technology through partnerships with Chevron's venture-capital fund and other large technology companies. He also works with a technology advisory board that governs Chevron's total technology spending.

Trading of PdVSA Bonds Comes to a Halt

Investors and banks have stopped trading bonds issued by Venezuela's state-owned oil company as they move to comply with new sanctions imposed by the Trump administration on the energy firm.

EBay to Pay Its First-Ever Dividend

EBay said it would pay a 14-cent dividend in March, its first ever, as the company faces pressure from hedge-fund investors to improve shareholder returns.

Southwest Agreed to Pay FAA for Inspector's Time During Government Shutdown

The deal was highly unusual because it was prompted by senior agency officials and came at a time when local Federal Aviation Administration managers nationwide were warning inspectors to restrict their work to core safety matters.

Apple's Revenue and Profit Drop: 'The iPhone Has Matured'

Apple Inc. posted a quarterly decline in both revenue and profit, the first time in more than a decade for the December quarter, underlining its need to reignite slowing iPhone sales and get more growth from services.

Knight-Swift Profit Jumps on Efficiency Drive at Swift Truckload

The company's Swift businesses logged $358 million in adjusted pretax income for the full year, the highest in recent history, and stabilized the overall fleet count, which shrank after the merger closed because of the establishment of stricter hiring standards for drivers.

AMD Guides for Slower Growth, but Shares Rise

Chip maker Advanced Micro Devices expects slower revenue growth this year as it grapples with weaker graphics sales and works through excess inventory.

FTC Approves Staples-Essendant Merger in Split Decision

A Federal Trade Commission led by all new commissioners saw its first partisan split in a merger case, as the regulator's Republican majority allowed office-supply giant Staples to acquire wholesaler Essendant, over Democratic objections.

NYSE, Nasdaq Rival Aims to Shed Light on Fee Profits

Brokerage firms and banks have complained for years about rising fees at big stock exchanges. Now, they are getting a glimpse of the potential profits the exchanges could be making from them.